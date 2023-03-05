Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Dendra Art Rare GIDORA illustrates this new Special Illustration Rare for Dendra which will appear in the next Pokémon TCG Japan set Triplet Beat.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at a Special Art Rare from Triplet Beat.

Yesterday, we focused on the Dendra who is the Battle Studies teacher from Pokémon Scarlet's Naranja Academy and Violet's Uva Academy. The card we showed off was a Full Art and now, we reveal that this set will also have a Dendra Special Art Rare. It is GIDORA who illustrated this card which shows Dendra at the academy, drinking from the water fountain and wiping her mouth. GIDORA was first credited in the Pokémon TCG in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars where they drew the Boltund V Character Super Rare. Other notable GIDORA cards include Charizard Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and Raihan Special Art Rare from Crown Zenith.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include.