Destructive Creations Reveals An Extended Look At War Mongrels

After getting a small teaser image, the crew at Destructive Creations decided to reveal more of War Mongrels at Realms Deep 2020. Rather than just your standard trailer with a few bits of footage, the company went all out for a 24-minute video featuring a longer look at a section of gameplay. According to the info leading up to the release, the gameplay starts off after the main character Manfred and Ewald realize the horrific truth behind the German army's propaganda. They take off, but run out of gas and have to stop at a village to resupply. Only to discover it's occupied by the Einsatzgruppen, Nazi Germany's paramilitary death squads. The video shows you trying to get out alive. We have more info on the video below before you watch it, as the game will arrive on PC and consoles sometime in 2021.

This first extended look at gameplay places real-time tactics front-and-center as our main characters, two captured deserters of the German army, take their chance to flee once again and head away from the front. Queue up actions in Planning Mode to create a sequence of commands and then fire off all the orders. Lurk in the shadows and distract the enemy with gunshots or improvised nearby scrap materials. Then perform quick executions and hide the bodies before anyone even notices the guerilla fighters' presence. Those less inclined towards covert tactics can go in guns blazing for intense fire fights against overwhelming odds. Each highly replayable, expansive level contains multiple routes and solutions, so try stealth, action-heavy, non-lethal, and even co-op runs. Even the best-laid plans can go awry. Should enemies spot the squad, switch to a twin-stick Combat Mode and try to shoot your way out while AI directs teammates to follow the selected soldier. Survive each skirmish against the German army and find new troopers and friends along the way. Witness WWII's often-unexplored Eastern Front in a grim campaign about the atrocities of war. This bloody tale based on true stories unfolds with a level of graphical fidelity never-before-seen in the real-time tactics genre.