Details For Secrets Revealed Part 2 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Niantic, a company that has been having a fantastic week in the press with the current Pokémon GO boycott, has announced the details for the next Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This event will contain Brilliant Foundables inspired by J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
Here are the full details for this event, straight from the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:
Starting on 9 August 11am PT, return the following Brilliant Foundables to Aragog's Lair.
Brilliant Rubeus Hagrid – Encounter
Brilliant Acromantula Eggs – Encounter
Fang – Wizarding Challenges
Aragog's Children – Tasks
Wild Weasleys' Flying Car – Brilliant
Portkey Tom Riddle will also be boosted during this event.
In addition to these Brilliant Foundables, there will also be a new Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which includes the following tasks:
Page One of Four
- Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 6 Granian Hair
- Brew 3 Potions: 2 Re'em Blood
- Return 12 Brilliant Aromantula Eggs: 1 Strong Invigoration Draught
- REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Return 3 Tom Riddle Foundables: 2 Exstimulo Potions
- Use Master Notes 5 Times: 3 Leaping Toadstool
- Collect 6 Brilliant Secrets Revealed Runestones: 5 Bitterroot
- REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Return 12 Brilliant Rubeus Hagrid: 1 Silver Key
- Cast 15 Great Spells: 6 Snowdrop
- Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions
- REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four of Four
- Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Secrets Revealed Page: 1 Spell Book
- Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
- Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by Returning Brilliant Secrets Revealed Foundables: 1 Spell Book
- REWARDS: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, Brilliant Aragog's Children
As with every Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event, there will also be a Bonus Assignment that will automatically unlock when the Special Assignment is completed.
Bonus Assignment
- Return 7 Tom Riddle Foundables: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potions
- Return 45 Brilliant Secrets Revealed Foundables: 1 Silver Key
- Earn 12500 Wizarding XP (Any): 1 Spell Book
- Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 10 Spell Energy
- Use 10 Exstimulo Potions (Any): 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions
- REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 5 Brilliant Wild Weasleys' Flying Car