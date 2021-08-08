Details For Secrets Revealed Part 2 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Niantic, a company that has been having a fantastic week in the press with the current Pokémon GO boycott, has announced the details for the next Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This event will contain Brilliant Foundables inspired by J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event registry page. Credit: Niantic
Here are the full details for this event, straight from the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

Starting on 9 August 11am PT, return the following Brilliant Foundables to Aragog's Lair.

Brilliant Rubeus Hagrid – Encounter

Brilliant Acromantula Eggs – Encounter

Fang – Wizarding Challenges

Aragog's Children – Tasks

Wild Weasleys' Flying Car – Brilliant

Portkey Tom Riddle will also be boosted during this event.

In addition to these Brilliant Foundables, there will also be a new Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which includes the following tasks:

Page One of Four

  • Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 6 Granian Hair
  • Brew 3 Potions: 2 Re'em Blood
  • Return 12 Brilliant Aromantula Eggs: 1 Strong Invigoration Draught
  • REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

  • Return 3 Tom Riddle Foundables: 2 Exstimulo Potions
  • Use Master Notes 5 Times: 3 Leaping Toadstool
  • Collect 6 Brilliant Secrets Revealed Runestones: 5 Bitterroot
  • REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

  • Return 12 Brilliant Rubeus Hagrid: 1 Silver Key
  • Cast 15 Great Spells: 6 Snowdrop
  • Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions
  • REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

  • Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Secrets Revealed Page: 1 Spell Book
  • Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book
  • Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by Returning Brilliant Secrets Revealed Foundables: 1 Spell Book
  • REWARDS: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, Brilliant Aragog's Children

As with every Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event, there will also be a Bonus Assignment that will automatically unlock when the Special Assignment is completed.

Bonus Assignment

  • Return 7 Tom Riddle Foundables: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potions
  • Return 45 Brilliant Secrets Revealed Foundables: 1 Silver Key
  • Earn 12500 Wizarding XP (Any): 1 Spell Book
  • Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 10 Spell Energy
  • Use 10 Exstimulo Potions (Any): 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions
  • REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 5 Brilliant Wild Weasleys' Flying Car

