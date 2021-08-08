Details For Secrets Revealed Part 2 In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Niantic has announced the details for the next Brilliant Event in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. This event will contain Brilliant Foundables inspired by J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Here are the full details for this event, straight from the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

Starting on 9 August 11am PT, return the following Brilliant Foundables to Aragog's Lair. Brilliant Rubeus Hagrid – Encounter Brilliant Acromantula Eggs – Encounter Fang – Wizarding Challenges Aragog's Children – Tasks Wild Weasleys' Flying Car – Brilliant Portkey Tom Riddle will also be boosted during this event.

In addition to these Brilliant Foundables, there will also be a new Special Assignment in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which includes the following tasks:

Page One of Four

Collect 3 Ingredients or Portmanteaus: 6 Granian Hair

Brew 3 Potions: 2 Re'em Blood

Return 12 Brilliant Aromantula Eggs: 1 Strong Invigoration Draught

REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant Family XP, 2 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Return 3 Tom Riddle Foundables: 2 Exstimulo Potions

Use Master Notes 5 Times: 3 Leaping Toadstool

Collect 6 Brilliant Secrets Revealed Runestones: 5 Bitterroot

REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 3 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Return 12 Brilliant Rubeus Hagrid: 1 Silver Key

Cast 15 Great Spells: 6 Snowdrop

Defeat 15 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Strong Exstimulo Potions

REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Place 5 Images on the Brilliant Secrets Revealed Page: 1 Spell Book

Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spell Book

Collect 15 Mysterious Note Pieces by Returning Brilliant Secrets Revealed Foundables: 1 Spell Book

REWARDS: 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts Books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 50 Coins, 30 Spell Energy, Brilliant Aragog's Children

As with every Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Brilliant Event, there will also be a Bonus Assignment that will automatically unlock when the Special Assignment is completed.

Bonus Assignment

Return 7 Tom Riddle Foundables: 1 Potent Exstimulo Potions

Return 45 Brilliant Secrets Revealed Foundables: 1 Silver Key

Earn 12500 Wizarding XP (Any): 1 Spell Book

Defeat 15 Formidable Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 10 Spell Energy

Use 10 Exstimulo Potions (Any): 2 Wit-Sharpening Potions

REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 20 Spell Energy, 1 Wizarding Achievement, 5 Brilliant Wild Weasleys' Flying Car