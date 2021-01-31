Detalion Games & Road Studio Announce Highway Builder

Detalion Games along with developer Road Studio revealed their next simulator game on the way with Highway Builder. As you might suspect from the fact that it's a sim, you'll be going to different parts of the world and various situations using different pieces of equipment to pave, build, clear, and do everything else to make a proper road for people to travel on at high speeds. The game doesn't even have a release year on it, so who knows if they will have it out by the end of 2021. For now, enjoy the trailer below!

Highway Builder combines elements of a construction worker simulation and company management. After accepting the tasks, you will decide which machines and tools will be necessary during the construction, select the right professionals to the team and send them to the field. Depending on the mission you will need a completely different set of machines, equipment and specialists! Then, during the construction phase, you will take control over individual members of the construction team to perform specific tasks by yourself. Remember that each client expects high quality from you and allocates a specific budget to complete the work. Prove to him that it is possible to do the job well, fast and to not exceed the budget! After all, you are the professionals.

During the construction phase you will sit at the helm of various construction machines, from excavators and tippers to advanced soil stabilization machines, asphalt milling machines and many others. The Highway Builder offers a huge variety of real machines and tools to work with, and as your business grows, you'll get access to even more equipment to broaden your team's capabilities, allowing you to take on more and more complex tasks. Manage your orders skillfully, take care of your tools and work machines, appreciate your employees, and your company will gain global fame in no time at all!