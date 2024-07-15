Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Detective Dotson, Masala Games

Detective Dotson Reveals More About Co-Op Mode

The developers behind Detective Dotson sat down with Xbox to discuss the co-op features in the game before it launches in Q4 2024.

Article Summary Masala Games unveils co-op mode for Detective Dotson on Xbox and PC.

Interactive murder mystery adventure set in vibrant modern-day India.

Creative gameplay with evidence boards, disguises, and Bollywood flair.

Engage in unique scenarios from festive weddings to thrilling chases.

Indie game developer and publisher Masala Games has presented a new look at Detective Dotson and it's co-op mode along with Xbox. The two teams discussed the game on Xbox Wire this week after the game was revealed to be coming out for Xbox in early 2025, shortly after it comes out on PC via Steam sometime in Q4 2024. The two sides discuss how, even though it is a murder mystery title that usually fits into a single-player category, the new co-op mechanics allow a different kind of gameplay experience for two players. You can check out the article at the link above as we wait for the team to give us some proper release dates.

Detective Dotson

An adventure in the most interesting place on Earth – modern-day India! Solve mysteries in the cozy alleys behind the colorful temples. Find clues and complete an evidence board to solve each case. Engage with an array of characters as vibrant as India itself. It's an uplifting adventure with Bollywood dance-offs aplenty. Food, festivals, and family weddings – we've got all the fun parts of India covered.

Every case centers around an evidence board; think of it like a sentence, but all the nouns (clues) are missing! Explore the world, find the clues, and then fit them logically to complete the sentence. You can go anywhere and talk to anyone, especially if you pick the right disguise. Pick up a nearby object and throw it to get out of a jam. With objects everywhere, use them to chase away dogs, disable cameras, or just pick up trash and throw it at the litterer for some cash and catharsis! Dotson never wanted to be a detective. That was his dad's thing. Dotson wants to be an actor in Bollywood – he's great with costumes! But after Dad's mysterious death, he must play. the. part.

