Devil's Cider Games Announces Cat Colony Crisis

Canadian indie developers Devil's Cider Games have announced a new management simulator that features cats called Cat Colony Crisis. The game will have you helping a colony ship full of space-faring cats as you will work with them to help battle against a mysterious disease outbreak. It's cute and cuddly with a bit of sci-fi to it, so there's a lot interesting pieces to it for everyone. The game will be released on PC and Mac on Steam and Itch.io, iOS, and Android on February 9th, 2021. You can read more about the game below and check out the trailer showing off more of the mayhem.

Cats are known for being cuddly little balls of fur that oscillate between terrifying predator and adorable floof. However, one thing all cats have in common is a strong streak of independence and a reluctance towards teamwork. And as we've learned over the last year, managing a group of sick individuals who don't want to be managed — and often won't even admit they're sick — can be quite challenging indeed. Combine kitties with contagion in the tight confines of a floating space colony and you've got yourself a heck of a management situation in your paws.

In Cat Colony Crisis, players find themselves monitoring a spaceship full of aptly named and cutely-attired space felines enjoying life in their floating home. Unfortunately, a mysterious illness begins to infect the populace, and the astro-cats start to develop symptoms. It's up to the player to keep track of each individual and log their behavior and log any physical changes. Is Boots coughing because the recycled oxygen is too dry? Or is he displaying signs of something more sinister? Isolate potential spreaders and identify the correct symptoms to make sure the virus doesn't spread. We know cats are cuddly, touchy animals but it's your job to ensure proper social distancing and protocol is followed.