Devolver Digital Releases Ragnorium Into Steam Early Access

Devolver Digital, along with the one-man developer Vitali, released the planetary colonization simulator Ragnoroium into Steam Early Access this week. The game looks pretty cool as you will be playing the role of a colony looking for a place to settle down somewhere in the vast reaches of space. It will be up to you to find a location, set up shop, find what you need to survive, and eventually thrive as you begin life in a new world. All with the fun of managing day-to-day tasks of how you'll be living. You can find out more about it along with the trailer below. No word yet on when the game will receive a proper release.

Ragnorium is a planet recolonization simulator set in an alternative universe where the privatization of space exploration has led to the commoditization of clone colonists. Tasked with leading a self-sustainable colony, you must find a way to lead your faction to prosperity while attempting to survive the oncoming Holy Crusade. Manufacture clone colonists tailored to the specifications and needs of your colony before launching them alongside necessary cargo, supplies, and tech to the burgeoning settlement. Progress through technological eras and enhance your colony with new mechanical marvels earned through activities including dispatch missions and colony milestones. Each accomplishment is another step towards the next leap in technology and progress. Embedded with RPG mechanics, players are able to customize their colonists alongside the colony through experience, scavenged items, and crafting. Detail the skills of individual colonists as they journey through the hardships of your uncharted planet. Delve into a innovative event system that drives your colony's story arch based on player choice and provides different paths forward based on the choices you make for your colonists. Objectives give you a clear goal to work toward and reward success with progress along Research Levels and new areas of the planet to explore.