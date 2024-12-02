Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: baby steps, Skate Story, Stick it To The Stickman, Volvy's Adventure DX

Devolver Digital Reveals Several Games Delayed Until 2025

Devolver Digital held their Devolver Delayed 2024 livestream last week, letting players know about four games delayed until 2025

Article Summary Devolver Digital delays four games during their satirical 2024 livestream.

Baby Steps: Navigate life one step at a time with original gameplay.

Stick It To The Stickman offers a chaotic climb up the corporate ladder.

Skate Story: A demon's skateboarding quest through the Underworld.

Continuing to take the piss out of the industry like no one else, Devolver Digital ran their Devolver Delayed 2024 livestream last week. Mocking The Game Awards, the video is just here to let you know about four games that have had their release pushed back until next year. Which is kind of obvious since we're at year's end, and it's doubtful anyone's trying to race to December 24. Enjoy the video above and the info on all four games.

Baby Steps

Play as Nate, an unemployed failson with nothing going for him, until one day he discovers a power he never knew he had… putting one foot in front of the other. Explore a world shrouded in mist, one step at a time. Hike the serene mountains by placing each footstep yourself, in original physics-based gameplay from the minds behind Ape Out and Getting Over It. Take in the sights, fall in love with the local fauna, and try to find meaning in a wasted life. Get ready to fall for Nate, in Baby Steps, a literal walking simulator.

Stick It To The Stickman

Welcome aboard,[Name]! You are one of the most proficient and resourceful candidates we have hired so far. We hope you like the amenities here, and make sure your talents are utilized! Stick it to the Stickman is a practical guide for anybody seeking to climb the corporate ladder in the fastest way possible. A groin-kicking, staple-gunning, chainsaw-wielding roguelike brawler loaded with high-impact, physics-based combat, copious amounts of coffee, and weaponized farts! Batter your way through coworkers, middle-management, and bosses, learning more powerful "business techniques" on your way to becoming CEO of the worst company in America.

Skate Story

You are a demon in the Underworld, made out of glass and pain. The Devil has given you a skateboard with a simple deal: Skate to the Moon and swallow it — and you shall be freed. Ollie, kickflip, and grind your way through the ash and smoke of The Emptylands as you take on a seemingly impossible quest. Learn to master your weight and motion to conquer the weeping concrete. Savour the ritualistic beauty as you set your feet to pop a perfect kickflip. Skate fast to destroy vicious demons, help a forgetful frog, and save other tortured souls on your journey from fragile beginner to a hardened skater. Push through hell and discover The Devil's greatest weakness: humility, perseverance, and a disgustingly sweet backside tailslide. All you need is your skateboard.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!