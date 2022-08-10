Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- Releases New Character DLC Today

SEGA dropped some new content on Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles as players have a new Character DLC. The developers have been pretty good about keeping the game updated with content, especially knowing how rabid the fanbase is to see familiar stories and characters come to the game while also experiencing something totally new and unexpected. Aside from maybe a character or two people would love to see, they've done a phenomenal job so far. At least, in our opinion. The latest pack for the game includes Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) as a playable character in Versus mode, which you can do both locally and online, along with a new set of profile photos and quotes.

The DLC is being released alongside the free 1.50 Update, which has added Group Matches to the game! This mode will allow up to eight players to join a single room and play matches against each other, with two players fighting and the others spectating. You'll have the option to do this with friends, visit a public lobby others made, or be able to make your own room and host whoever you'd like. You can read more about the DLC below, and the update is ready to be downloaded right now.

Pick up the "Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form) Character Pack" now, or save by purchasing the Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Character Pass! By picking up this bundle, players will unlock and save on 5 different character packs that are scheduled to be released by the end of December 2022. In addition, by buying the Character Pass today, players will instantly unlock the "Tengen Uzui Character Pack" that was released back in July. As a reminder, the paid content set to be released for the game (both as individual Character Packs and part of the Character Pass bundle) includes: Tengen Uzui

Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form)

Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District)

Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District)

Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District)

Daki

