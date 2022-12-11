Devolver Tumble Time Officially Opens Pre-Registrations

Devolver Digital have officially opened up pre-registrations for their upcoming mobile title Devolver Tumble Time on iOS and Android. In what is a parody of their own company and video games they've published boiled down to a physics-based match 3 game, the title pokes fun at how simple it is while also taking jabs at the industry putting in monetization and strategic brand integration into what is basically a kid's title. You can sign up for the game ahead of time via their website before the game is released totally free in January.

"Devolver Tumble Time is the future's future of physics-based puzzle gameplay, elegant monetization, and strategic brand integration. Choose characters from a packed roster of your favorite Devolver Digital games and rack up big points matching and clearing their impossibly adorable heads from the tumbler. Get hyped enough and unleash each character's special ability to clear huge chunks and earn power-ups to create chaotic chain reactions. Then maybe watch some entertaining ads."

"Choose characters from a packed roster of your favorite Devolver Digital games, matching and bursting their impossibly adorable heads as they plummet into the tumbler. Each 60-second round will challenge your Devolver brand recognition in unpredictable and unprecedented ways. Pump up the hype bar and unleash each character's special ability to clear huge numbers and create chaotic chain reactions by earning increasingly explosive power-ups."

"Devolver's CFO, Fork Parker, makes his mobile game debut as a challenge dispensing email spammer. "People seem to believe I've ceased to exist," commented the cantankerous codger. "Let's see them try to ignore me when I'm force-pushing notifications up their ass." With over 14 different types of in-game currency, fancy ads, endless upgrade tiers, super special offers, and more besides, you'll soon learn that with Devolver Tumble Time the only thing that isn't free is your life."