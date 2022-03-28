Diablo Immortal To Receive New Additions & Changes

Blizzard Entertainment dropped a couple of new blogs for Diablo Immortal this week talking about changes and upcoming features. The first blog, which you can read here, is a bit of a deep dive into the cosmetics they're adding to the game so your characters have a little more individuality to them. As well as the ability to do Class changes, which will be available after the game is fully launched. The second blog, found here, will give you the pre-order details and what's to come for the game on iOS devices. Which will include a special cosmetic for those who sign up ahead of the launch later this year. You can read more about the Class change aspect below.

Character progression is incredibly important in Diablo Immortal. When you play games in the MMO genre, you're focused on unlocking new abilities for your character and keeping up with other players on your server. However, Diablo games always feature a rich variety of classes with different playstyles and fantasies. This leads to a conflict: you want to play every class, but you don't want to hinder your character's progress to try them all. How can we let you do both? Our solution, arriving shortly after Diablo Immortal launches: Class Change.

In Westmarch, you'll be able to change your existing character to a new class and a new visual customization. When you change your class, you'll retain all your progress on Paragon levels. You'll receive a new set of equipped items appropriate to your new class, and you can transfer all of your item progress and gems to them. None of your old equipped items or stash will be lost, and your progress on Horadric Vessels and the Helliquary will stick around too.

You will need to start collecting Legendary items specific to your new class, but that journey's part of the fun of playing. And, if you regret the choice, you can activate the Class Change feature again, returning to your original class, or exploring other new classes you haven't yet played. When you return to a class, you'll revert to the visual customization you chose previously, and equip your previous Legendary items.

We didn't want to force our players into the hard choice of giving up progress on their main character to support an alt. We also didn't want anyone to feel obligated to keep a roster of alt characters to gather rewards and resources, or to match the shifting demands of Leaderboards, Cycle of Strife, or other competitive systems. Class Change gives you the freedom to explore classes that you get from multiple alts, but without any of those downsides. It also allows us to give full rewards to each new character you play, with no expectation you'll share resources among them.