Pokémon Trading Card Game Artist Spotlight: Yuka Morii Classic Our weekly Pokémon TCG Artist Spotlight shows the cards by clay sculptor and photographer Yuka Morii during the classic era.

Throughout the years, the Pokémon Trading Card Game has featured a variety of incredible art styles. Now that the hobby has been around for more than a quarter of a century, we have seen the artwork of Pokémon TCG cards elevated by daring new artist choices as well as illustrators who have been veteran contributors since the very first releases. Let's take a journey through the eye-popping, mind-expanding history of Pokémon TCG artwork by exploring some of the hobby's most interesting and unique artists. Today, we will continue our ongling Yuka Morii spotlight. Because Morii has been contributing to the hobby since the Wizards of the Coast era, we will break this Spotlight into a three-part series covering her Vintage, Classic, and Modern contributions. Today, we continue with Morii's classic work.

First, if you missed last week's piece on Yuka Morii's vintage work, please check up on that here.

Morii contributed a stunning set of Ditto cards in EX Delta Species. These cards show Ditto poorly describing itself as multiple different Pokémon, which you can tell from its derp face.

In this set, Ditto appears as:

Squirtle, Pikachu, Geodude, Charmander, Squirtle, Mr. Mime, a second Pikachu, a second Charmander, Bulbasaur, and Ditto itself.

Yuka Morii continued in the following eras. Some of the standout Morii cards from these sets include an adorable Pichu from Diamond & Pearl, Mareep from Platinum, and Magcargo from HeartGold SoulSilver – Undaunted. These cards have seen Morii increase the details and quality of her clay creations, adding personality to the Pokémon. The photography also has shown more depth as time has gone by, increasing the overall quality of these cards.

