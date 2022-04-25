Diablo Immortal Will Officially Launch On Mobile On June 2nd

With the fate of Sanctuary in their hands, players will choose between six iconic Diablo classes–Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, or Wizard–and embark on a journey through eight unique zones and the great city of Westmarch. They will join up with new and familiar Diablo characters, including the franchise's patriarch Deckard Cain, on an expansive quest to hunt down the shattered pieces of the corrupted Worldstone before the forces of the Burning Hells can gather them for their own sinister plans in an epic all-new story taking place between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III.

Diablo Immortal features a MMOARPG (massively multiplayer online action-RPG) social experience that's completely new to the series. Players will share a massive world with others as they explore Sanctuary, form Warbands with up to eight members to take on group challenges such as the intense Helliquary raid bosses, and join Clans with up to 150 friends to earn challenging Clan Achievements.

The game also features a robust faction-based PvP system. With the Cycle of Strife, players can band together to fight in an ongoing war in which the top player of the server will earn the Eternal Crown to become the leader of the Immortals. This puts them in the position of having to continuously defend their reign across a series of modes including brutal 1v30 showdowns.

Diablo Immortal will be free-to-play with optional in-game purchases, ensuring the core game experience will always be free.