Diablo Immortal Will Receive New Expansion This Wednesday

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a brand new update will drop for Diablo Immortal on Wednesday, December 14th, with some new cool content. Along with a host of new features added to the game, you'll be seeing give new Legendary Gems, a brand new barber, the ability to recruit a friend, a brand new Battle Pass for Season 8, a new questline called Stormpoint, three new Paragon Trees, and so much more. We have a snippet of info from the developer blog for you below, going over several of the new changes to the Paragon Trees, and you can check out that link for more info on the update. We also have a pair of videos to go with it as well.

"Three new Paragon Trees are also arriving: Massacre, Brawler, and Duelist. We recognize that having new Paragon Trees locked behind specific Paragon Levels makes them feel more time-gated and doesn't necessarily feel like you've earned them once they are unlocked. As part of this update, we are shifting Paragon Trees to unlock at different Hell difficulties to help Hell difficulties feel more rewarding and allow player skill instead of grind time to provide early access to new Paragon Trees. Diablo Immortal players that have already unlocked existing Paragon Trees will have those trees unlocked after the update, and in every case, players should be able to unlock new Paragon Trees sooner than they could prior to the update."

Massacre: Focuses on increasing your efficiency as you rack up kills and raise your streak counter.

Focuses on increasing your efficiency as you rack up kills and raise your streak counter. Brawler: Focuses on bolstering your defenses against Elite enemies. While in a party, this benefit will be shared with others.

Focuses on bolstering your defenses against Elite enemies. While in a party, this benefit will be shared with others. Duelist: Focuses on utilizing Skills to stack damage bonuses—you must avoid taking damage to maintain these benefits. In the event you do receive damage, all the power built up will erupt outward in a Static Discharge, damaging nearby enemies.