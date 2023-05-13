Diablo IV Server Slam Weekend Has Officially Launched Blizzard Entertainment has opened up the Diablo IV servers for a new weekend test, encouraging everyone who can to come and fight!

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the Server Slam Weekend for Diablo IV, giving you yet another chance to play the game ahead of its launch in June. During this time period, which will run until Sunday afternoon, the team will be testing the durability of the servers and are basically asking everyone who can log on to get into as much combat as possible to rest them out. This version of the game is similar to the previous Open Beta weekends; however, it comes with several bug fixes and improvements they will also be testing out, as well as new rewards for playing. We got the cliff notes below from the team, but you can read the details of it all on their latest blog.