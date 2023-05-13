Diablo IV Server Slam Weekend Has Officially Launched
Blizzard Entertainment has opened up the Diablo IV servers for a new weekend test, encouraging everyone who can to come and fight!
Blizzard Entertainment has launched the Server Slam Weekend for Diablo IV, giving you yet another chance to play the game ahead of its launch in June. During this time period, which will run until Sunday afternoon, the team will be testing the durability of the servers and are basically asking everyone who can log on to get into as much combat as possible to rest them out. This version of the game is similar to the previous Open Beta weekends; however, it comes with several bug fixes and improvements they will also be testing out, as well as new rewards for playing. We got the cliff notes below from the team, but you can read the details of it all on their latest blog.
- All character progression from the Beta weekends will not carry over into this weekend, so now is your chance to try a new class or build!
- All Diablo IV progress will be wiped after the Server Slam weekend concludes.
- Explore the entirety of Fractured Peaks while playing through the Prologue and Act 1. Character level maxes out at Level 20 for this weekend.
- Visit the town of Kyovashad to repair and purchase new gear, upgrade your healing potions, and access your Stash.
- There are also plenty of Quests to experience Sanctuary's rich story, World Events to exercise your fighting skills, and Dungeons to loot for legendary gear.
- Don't forget to try your hand at defeating the World Boss, Ashava, the biggest challenge of the weekend!
- There are also some new rewards players can earn if they participate! Up for grabs:
- The Initial Casualty title (earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character)
- The Early Voyager title (earned by reaching Level 20 on one character)
- The Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic (earned by reaching Level 20 with one character)
- A new reward: the Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy (earned by defeating Ashava with one Level 20 character).
- Play with friends! Server Slam supports couch co-op for consoles and cross-play and cross-progression for all platforms.