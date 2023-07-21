Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo IV Team Addresses Recent Update & Next Patch

The team bbehind Diabo IV took some time this week to address some of the issues with the most recent update and talk about the next one.

Members of the Blizzard team who worked on Diablo IV held a livestream on Friday to talk about the most recent update and the fan reaction. The shorthand for this is that the team recently released Patch 1.1.0, which was met with a ton of criticism from the fanbase. The team decided to hold a livestream, which we have for you below, addressing those concerns and implementing a hotfix. There will be another campfire session on July 28th to talk about it more in-depth, but for now we have the notes the team released with the video to talk about the here and now.

Why We Released Diablo IV Patch 1.1.0

Diablo IV was always meant to be a capped power experience and not an endless grind. We know that building your character's strength is an essential part of the fun of Diablo – and that it feels bad to take away power. So why did we do Patch 1.1.0? Our goal is for multiple builds to be powerful enough to defeat our toughest foes, like Uber Lillith: one build shouldn't be the only way to play a class. Some changes implemented in this patch were made to address this issue. We also know that Nightmare Dungeons are currently way too difficult – they should feel achievable through multiple builds, and high-level tiers (beyond Tier 50) are particularly over-tuned towards difficulty. Patch 1.1.0 was the start of the changes needed to map against the changes we're making to Nightmare Dungeons – which will be hot-fixed in today!

Addressing Concerns & Future Patchy Approaches

Moving forward, we will take a more surgical approach when adjustments to balance are needed. We will ensure that if we're adjusting something overpowered, we will provide compelling alternatives for players to explore for their class instead. We will be improving communication, sharing patch notes at least a week prior to launch so that we can have meaningful conversations with our community. We will be introducing several changes in the upcoming Patch 1.1.1. We will be continually evolving the endgame with high monster density for powerful builds to mow down and activities to challenge your build. We believe that making changes to certain builds, rebalancing Nightmare Dungeons, and creating additional engaging end-game experiences will ultimately result in a better game for more types of players.

On Patch 1.1.1

Today, we will release a Hotfix that introduces changes to Nightmare Dungeons: these are changes that map to some of the balance changes made in 1.1.0. We will be implementing Nightmare Dungeons tuning changes to pair with class changes that came with 1.1.0. Barbarians and Sorcerers – with Sorcerer first – will be getting adjustments to Legendary Aspects in Patch 1.1.1. Monster density will be substantially increased in Nightmare Dungeons, as well as in Helltide. We will add an additional stash tab as well as Elixir Stack Size increases. We will reduce the Gold respec costs by 40%. We want the leveling journey from 50-100 to be faster and are looking at increasing XP bonuses for playing on higher World Tiers.

