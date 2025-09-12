Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: dialga, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Dialga Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Dialga will feature as the Five-Star Raid Boss in Pokémon GO in September 2025. You can defeat it with these top counters and attacks.

Article Summary Dialga is appearing as a Five-Star Raid Boss in Pokémon GO during the Tales of Transformation season.

Top counters include Mega Lucario, Primal Groudon, Shadow Groudon, and Mega Garchomp with optimal moves.

At least two to three trainers are recommended to defeat Dialga efficiently with strong counters.

Dialga’s Shiny rate is 1 in 20; a 100% IV Dialga has CP 2307 (normal) or 2884 (boosted weather).

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, has begun. This season has focused Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the first month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Palkia, Dialga, Shadow Groudon, and Shadow Regigigas. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Latias, Mega Latios, Mega Venusaur, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Kangaskhan, and more. We will also see the debut of two Mega forms in Raid Days, including Sharpedo. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Dialga, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Dialga Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Dialga counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Dialga with efficiency.

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Rapid Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Single Strike Urshifu: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Eternatus: Dragon Tail, Dynamax Cannon

Hisuian Decidueye: Psycho Cut, Aura Sphere

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Marshadow: Counter, Close Combat

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Dialga can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Dialga will have a CP of 2307 in normal weather conditions and 2884 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

