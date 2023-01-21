Diggergun Will Release On Steam Later This Summer Indie game Diggergun will explore the rights of workers and their conditions in an old-school way when it comes out later this year.

Indie developer and publisher Kabloop, along with GrabTheGames, have announced that Diggergun will be coming this Summer to PC. If you haven't seen this game before, the concept comes from the developer's desire to create a game that explores lower-income workers, the increasing cost-of-living crisis, and employment law. All with an old-school design and take to make the game easy for people to grasp and play through as they follow the story. We got more details and the trailer for the game as we wait for a date announcement.

"After arriving on an island off the coast of Cornwall to work as Engineer, you're quickly put to work in the lithium mines due to the flexibility clause in your contract. With the Cornwall Mining Corporation demanding a £3,000 fee to terminate your employment contract and take you back to the mainland, you're left with nothing to do but dig. Diggergun's world and gameplay are defined by its life-sim system, with the player required to carefully manage their time, energy, and minimum wage in order to succeed as they dig through randomly generated mines looking for lithium."

Who you bond with and who you don't matter in this dark, foreboding world filled with a unique cast of characters from a variety of backgrounds,

Randomly generated dungeons that increase in difficulty as the player continues to dive deeper into the mines,

The minimum wage the player receives, and the cost of living in the world, is based on current United Kingdom economics. Diggergun also uses the UK's tax rates to calculate tax rates on the player's weekly wage,

The day-and-night cycle is where the player has to manage their time, energy, and money to create a work-life balance. If the player doesn't, then they will struggle to maintain their health, and the punishment for sick days is losing out on pay.