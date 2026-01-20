Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digimon, Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger Reveals Episode Pack 2 Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Digimon Story Time Stranger, as they show off more of Episode Pack 2: GAKU-RAN before release

Bandai Namco released a new trailer showcasing incoming DLC content for Digimon Story Time Stranger, as we got a better look at Episode Pack 2: GAKU-RAN. This is basically just a highlight reel of the DLC before they release it, showing off the new Digimon coming to the game. Enjoy the trailer as it will be released on January 22.

Episode Pack 2: GAKU-RAN

The DLC includes new Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon including BanchoLillymon, BanchoStingmon, BanchoGolemon, BanchoMamemon and Omnimon: Merciful Mode, and adds a special questline where players delve into an alternate dimension to rescue Hiroko Sagisaka from Parallelmon. Along the way, players will meet the Banchos and must rally them to come to Hiroko's aid.

Digimon Story Time Stranger

Embark on an adventure that spans across the human world and Digital World, collecting and raising a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles. Tokyo, Japan – An agent of a secret organization encounters an unknown creature shortly before a city-leveling explosion. They then reawaken eight years in the past… Take on a mission to uncover the mystery of the world's collapse, where chance encounters with unique characters will shape your journey across time and parallel worlds – and change fate itself.

Digimon Story Time Stranger is an RPG with monster-taming elements that explores the deep bond between humans and Digimon in an epic story that unravels the mystery of the world's collapse. Journey between the parallel human world and the Digital World: Iliad, where Digimon reside. See the Digital World and its intricately detailed realms like never before, with interactive elements and special quests to explore. Enjoy dynamic turn-based combat that combines strategic elements with evolved battle components. More than 450 Digimon and deep customization options provide limitless ways to approach the challenges of battle and reveal the strength of the bonds formed with your Digimon.

