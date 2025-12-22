Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digimon, Digimon Story: Time Stranger

Digimon Story Time Stranger Unveils Second Season Pass DLC

Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2: Gaku-Ran will introduce new Mega Digimon digivolutions and quests.

Fan favorites like BanchoLillymon, BanchoStingmon, BanchoGolemon, and BanchoMamemon join the roster.

The DLC features a new storyline focused on Hiroko Sagisaka and fresh challenges for players to tackle.

Bandai Namco revealed new information for the upcoming Second Season PSS being added to Digimon Story Time Stranger, as its set to arrive sometime in January. Some of the upcoming DLC content includes the Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2: Gaku-Ran, which will introduce several new Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon. This includes the absolutely powerful and ridiculous additions of BanchoLillymon, BanchoStingmon, BanchoGolemon, and BanchoMamemon. The DLC will also come with a special questline that focuses on Hiroko Sagisaka for them to have the spotlight.

You can check out more about the upcoming content in the latest trailer here, as we basically have to wait another couple of weeks for them to lock down an actual release date.

Digimon Story Time Stranger

Embark on an adventure that spans across the human world and Digital World, collecting and raising a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles. Tokyo, Japan – An agent of a secret organization encounters an unknown creature shortly before a city-leveling explosion. They then reawaken eight years in the past… Take on a mission to uncover the mystery of the world's collapse, where chance encounters with unique characters will shape your journey across time and parallel worlds – and change fate itself.

Digimon Story Time Stranger is an RPG with monster-taming elements that explores the deep bond between humans and Digimon in an epic story that unravels the mystery of the world's collapse. Journey between the parallel human world and the Digital World: Iliad, where Digimon reside. See the Digital World and its intricately detailed realms like never before, with interactive elements and special quests to explore. Enjoy dynamic turn-based combat that combines strategic elements with evolved battle components. More than 450 Digimon and deep customization options provide limitless ways to approach the challenges of battle and reveal the strength of the bonds formed with your Digimon.

