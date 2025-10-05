Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Dimensional Double Shift, Owlchemy Labs

Dimensional Double Shift Reveals New Joysey DLC

Dimensional Double Shift has a brand new pack of content coming next week, as they revealed the New Joysey DLC is on the way

Article Summary Dimensional Double Shift unveils the New Joysey DLC, launching October 16 for $5 during Early Access.

Explore a gritty boardwalk dimension with new locations, menu items, and tough-talking Jersey NPCs.

Sling Italian-American eats, tackle greasy garage tasks, and wrangle wild new mini-games with friends.

Only one player needs to own the New Joysey DLC for the whole crew to enjoy the new chaotic content.

VR developer and publisher Owlchemy Labs has confirmed the next major content release for Dimensional Double Shift is coming next week in the form of New Joysey. The game is still technically sitting in Early Access, so it's weird to use its getting DLC that should probably just be a part of the main game, but we don't control the title. The DLC provides a new area to do business in and new menu items to sell, as well as new Joysey-like NPCs to deal with. We have the details below as the DLC will be released on October 16 for $5.

New Joysey DLC

New Joysey invites players to clock back in for chaos at a busted boardwalk full of greasy diners, greasier garages, and muscle cars with more attitude than horsepower. Players will serve surly locals, sling deep-fried boardwalk staples, and fix up rides while navigating a dimension packed with mischief and nostalgia.

A Gritty, Glorious New Dimension – Step into a dimension full of graffitied shacks, smoky factories, and salt-stained boardwalks.

Step into a dimension full of graffitied shacks, smoky factories, and salt-stained boardwalks. Local Flavor Menu – Serve up culinary chaos with a menu featuring Italian-American comfort food, East Coast diner staples, and absurd boardwalk snacks.

– Serve up culinary chaos with a menu featuring Italian-American comfort food, East Coast diner staples, and absurd boardwalk snacks. Fresh Gameplay – Bounce between kitchen chaos with corrupt slot-fryers and pizza ovens to garage mayhem with inflatable-hammer bonks and a definitely legit fireworks rig.

– Bounce between kitchen chaos with corrupt slot-fryers and pizza ovens to garage mayhem with inflatable-hammer bonks and a definitely legit fireworks rig. New NPCs – Tough-talking locals don't take kindly to disrespect. Keep 'em fed, fix their wheels, or risk getting metaphorically (or literally) whacked.

Tough-talking locals don't take kindly to disrespect. Keep 'em fed, fix their wheels, or risk getting metaphorically (or literally) whacked. One Pays, All Play – Just like previous dimension packs, only one member of the crew needs to purchase New Joysey for the whole squad to dive in together.

Dimensional Double Shift

Dimensional Double Shift is an all-new omniversal hand-tracked cooperative multiplayer game! Assemble a team of up to four co-workers to run the Gas N' Grill, an omnidimensional diner and garage. Work your hardest to please your "helpful" AI manager ALICE, or ignore her — she's only a hologram. Fix, refuel, shred, smash, and torch as you help the citizens of the omniverse. The balance of floating roadside convenience rests in you and your friends' hands!

