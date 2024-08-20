Posted in: Games, Supermassive Games, Video Games | Tagged: Directive 8020, horror, supermassive games

Directive 8020 Announced During Gamescom 2024

Supermassive Games has revealed a new entry in the Dark Pictures horror franchise during Gamescom 2024 with Directive 8020

Article Summary Supermassive Games' new Dark Pictures entry, Directive 8020, announced at Gamescom 2024.

Directive 8020 takes a sci-fi twist as players face alien threats on a colony ship in deep space.

A deadly alien organism mimics crew members, making trust a valuable yet risky asset in survival.

Expect immersive storytelling, real-time threats, and life-or-death choices in this next-gen horror game.

Supermassive Games revealed their latest entry in the Dark Pictures franchise during Gamescom 2024 with the reveal of Directive 8020. Revealed during the preshow of Opening Night Live, the team has taken a sci-fi direction this time around as you attempt to survive against an alien species that has invaded your colony ship. Enjoy the thrilling trailer above as the game will be released sometime in 2025.

Directive 8020

Earth is dying, and humanity is running out of time. Twelve light years from home, Tau Ceti f offers a small sliver of hope. When the colony ship Cassiopeia crash lands on the planet, its crew soon realizes they are far from being alone. Hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey, the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive. As they battle to survive, they are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth. In space, death takes many forms. Hunted by an alien organism capable of mimicking its prey, the crew of the Cassiopeia must outwit their pursuers to make it home alive. As they battle to survive, they are confronted with the hardest choice of all: to save themselves, they must risk the lives of everyone on Earth.

Next-Gen Cinematic Survival Horror: Experience immersive cinematic storytelling and edge-of-your-seat horror on a deep space mission to save humanity.

Experience immersive cinematic storytelling and edge-of-your-seat horror on a deep space mission to save humanity. Real-Time Alien Threats: Evade a deadly alien threat that roams the dark corridors of the ship, intent on eradicating human life. Overcome your enemies using improvised weapons, lightning reflexes, and stealth.

Evade a deadly alien threat that roams the dark corridors of the ship, intent on eradicating human life. Overcome your enemies using improvised weapons, lightning reflexes, and stealth. Trust No One: Encounter an alien lifeform that perfectly imitates its prey. Years of training and trust are lost among the crew when their enemy hides in plain sight. Who is human and who is not? Your choices are now more important than ever!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!