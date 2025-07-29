Posted in: Games, Nippon Ichi Software, Video Games | Tagged: Disgaea 7 Complete

Disgaea 7 Complete Will Arrive On Switch 2 This October

Disgaea 7 Complete finally has a release date for the Nintendo Switch 2, as the title will arrive on the console this October

Article Summary Disgaea 7 Complete arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 this October with all DLC and bonus content included.

A demo will be playable at PAX West 2025, letting fans preview gameplay before the official launch.

Experience a new adventure with Fuji, Pirilika, and returning Disgaea characters in revamped Netherworlds.

Enjoy uncapped stats, Infernal Weapons, and the toughest Disgaea challenge yet: Rakshasa Baal.

NIS America has officially given Disgaea 7 Complete a release date for the Nintendo Switch 2, as the game arrives this October. The team revealed a new trailer today, which you can watch here, revealing that the game will arrive for the portable console on October 10, 2025. What's more, players will get a chance to try it out at PAX West in Seattle from August 29 until September 1, as they will have a playable demo on hand for anyone who wants to see what this version will be like. Enjoy the trailer!

Disgaea 7 Complete

Return to Hinomoto in style! Pirilika, a super-rich demon with a love for all things bushido, travels to the Hinomoto Netherworlds to enjoy their rich culture and delicious food. But when she arrives, she finds that her precious "sowba" and "you-don" noodles have been replaced with pasta by the nefarious Demmodore Opener! With her beloved culture and cuisine destined to become relics of the past, Pirilika recruits the wayward warrior Fuji to help slap Hinomoto back to its senses! In addition to the base game and all previously released DLC, this edition comes packed with brand new features and content. Enjoy uncapped stats and unprecedented challenges in this impressive update to the Disgaea series' latest and greatest title!

Complete At Last: Experience the definitive version of Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, only on the Nintendo Switch 2. Includes all DLC and bonus content!

Experience the definitive version of Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless, only on the Nintendo Switch 2. Includes all DLC and bonus content! Netherworld Nostalgia: Join Fuji, Pirilika, and the rest of the Hinomoto crew on a brand-new adventure featuring Netherworlds from past Disgaea titles. Complete this new bonus episode to gain access to the eternal next main character, Asagi!

Join Fuji, Pirilika, and the rest of the Hinomoto crew on a brand-new adventure featuring Netherworlds from past Disgaea titles. Complete this new bonus episode to gain access to the eternal next main character, Asagi! Unlimited Power: Disgaea 7's zany strategic challenges are more over-the-top than ever before with the addition of uncapped stats, free-to-use Infernal Weapons, and the ultimate Disgaea challenge: Rakshasa Baal.

