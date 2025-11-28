Posted in: Games, Quantic Dream, Video Games | Tagged: Quantic Dream, Spellcasters Chronicles

Spellcasters Chronicles To Hold Closed Beta Next Weekend

Those looking to play Spellcasters Chronicles will have their chance shortly, as the game will be holding a Closed Beta next week

Article Summary Spellcasters Chronicles launches its Closed Beta from December 4-8, registration now open.

Test six unique Spellcasters, each with distinct deck-building and combat archetypes.

Battle in fast-paced 3v3 arenas, capturing altars and destroying Lifestones to claim victory.

Deck-building features 11 creatures, 8 spells, 2 buildings, and 2 Titans for strategic play.

Quantic Dream has revealed that they are going ot hold a Closed Beta next week for their upcoming game, Spellcasters Chronicles. The Beta follows a successful trial run held during TwitchCon back in October, during which players will have access to additional content for a limited time while the game's mechanics are tested. We have the finer details of what you can expect to play below, as you can register to play on the game's website, with the Beta set to run from December 4-8.

Spellcasters Chronicles – Closed Beta

This Closed Beta will help the studio refine the game through player feedback. A second Closed Beta, featuring expanded content, new Spellcasters, arenas, incantations, and summons, will take place early next year as Spellcasters Chronicles continues its journey toward Early Access. Each new phase will introduce additional gameplay features and unveil more about the world and the community-driven narrative of Spellcasters Chronicles.

Six playable Spellcasters, each tied to an archetype that shapes deck-building and combat style. Each Spellcaster has signature abilities and can summon creatures, cast spells, and take flight to command the arena. The Swamp Witch excels with swarm decks built on expendable summons and late-game scaling. The Astral Monk thrives with burst-damage and offensive spells. The Iron Sorcerer is ideal for structure-focused decks that emphasize lane control and durable armies. The Fire Elementalist drives aggressive gameplay, fast-cycling fire decks, and plays best in the hands of mobile players. The Mystic Scribe excels in supportive, sustain-oriented decks. The Stone Shaman shines in defensive control decks that reinforce lanes and hold ground.

The Mausoleum, a vertical arena debuting for the first time online. Access to deck-building, with 11 creatures, 8 spells, 2 buildings, and 2 Titans available for crafting strategies during the initial Closed Beta Weekend.

Epic 3v3 Arena Battles: Spellcasters Chronicles fuses third-person combat with strategic decision making, demanding mastery of movement and magic to control the fight. The 3v3 matches are fast-paced, 25-minute clashes in vertical arenas. Teams must capture altars to gain territory and destroy enemy Lifestones to win.



