Dislyte Announces Multiple Crossovers In Latest Update Two new characters, some new content, and a wild Markiplier are coming to Dislyte in the next update, arriving next week.

Farlight Games has revealed the content they have on the ay for Dislyte when the game's next update takes hold on April 11th. The game will be adding two new characters to the mix as you'll be getting Nyx and Athena, each one with their own set of abilities that will help you in different capacities. The game will also be doing some crossovers with content creators, the most notable on the list being Markipler, who will appear in the game as himself. Well, to a degree, as part of the April Carnival. We have more notes on the additions coming this Tuesday.

Welcoming Athena & Nyx To Dislyte

The Goddess of War and the Goddess of Night, otherwise known as Athena and Nyx, join the roster of powerful Espers as Leora and Elaine, orphaned sisters who deeply embrace their rebellious nature. Sisterly love only stretches so far in the world of Dislyte, where skill, determination, and dedication to the cause come first and foremost for any respectable Esper. The question is whether seven years apart will make this pair stronger, or more violent than ever. Leora and Elaine enjoy co-combat skills on the battlefield, freshening gameplay and adding to the joy of team-building a cast of highly powerful and varying heroes, all of whom bring special abilities and unique effects to each fight.

The April Carnival

@vtubercamille on Instagram, and For a limited time, players have the opportunity to summon two Five-Star Espers for free, Nyx (Elaine) and Hati (Camille), just by participating in the Carnival event. Additionally, the gates between dimensions and time itself break down as part of the Carnival celebrations, with the addition of special limited-time guest character in the form of the one and only Markiplier . Like they say, April showers bring…Markiplier as a cheerful, friendly NPC. As if that wasn't enough, Dislyte welcomes Camille, a wolf girl Vtuber based on the moon-devouring wolf entity known in Norse mythology. Camille's presence in Dislyte also disrupts time and space, and she's also an active social media influencer that can be followed aton Instagram, and @SuperCamille on Twitter and YouTube.

Enter the Dusk & Dawn Dungeon

More than a standard dungeon challenge, the Dusk & Dawn Dungeon formally invites all wayward travelers and those without a place to call home. There's a price, but just about anything desirable can be found here, along with plenty of miscreants and disenfranchised souls. In this dungeon, plates will uncover forbidden areas like underground labs and dark towers masked by the darkness. In the Dusk & Dawn Dungeon, childlike joy can be purchased, but pure agony can be obtained for free if you linger too long…