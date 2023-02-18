Disney Dreamlight Valley Launches "A Festival Of Friendship" Content Disney 100 comes to Disney Dreamlight Valley as Gameloft has released new in-game content with a special festival.

Gameloft has launched new content for Disney Dreamlight Valley this week as players can take part in A Festival Of Friendship. This is basically their way of throwing a celebration for the anniversary in the game with some new things to do and additions to explore, such as Mirabel from Encanto and Olaf from Frozen, now available as new friends. You can read more about the celebration below as the content is now live.

"A Festival of Friendship sheds light on the mysteries of the Frosted Heights, a Dreamlight Valley Biome that's constantly engulfed by a puzzling and terrible blizzard. Only one magical friend can help make sense of this snowy secret—Olaf! Everyone's favorite lover of warm hugs is at the center of the mystery, and by helping him, players will discover more not only about the Frosted Heights, but also about the Forgetting itself! But Olaf isn't the only new friend to meet and lend a hand to in the latest update. In collaboration with Disney 100's Wonder of Encanto, players can now welcome Mirabel and her iconic Mini-Casita to the Valley. Mirabel and her Mini-Casita are missing, magically whisked away from Dreamlight Valley to protect them from the Forgetting. Only by discovering the power of friendship can Mirabel and the Mini-Casita be restored and brought back to the Village."

"For 100 years, Disney has tapped into the spirit of creativity and imagination to delight audiences of all ages around the world. It's time to celebrate that legacy with the all-new Centennial Star Path! Spend time with your Disney friends in the game, take selfies, and mine gems to unlock all-new clothing and furniture items. The new Star Path also features new Dream Styles for both Mickey and Minnie. This newest update also marks the launch of the Premium Shop, where players can exchange their Moonstones for cosmetic items. Go shopping for premium clothing or furniture, or even change the appearance of your House so it looks like a cottage or a palace."