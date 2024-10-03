Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney

Disney Dreamlight Valley Releases New Details On Jungle Getaway

Gameloft released a new developer diary for Disney Dreamlight Valley, detailing their plans for the Jungle Getaway update

Article Summary Jungle Getaway update brings players to Lion King-inspired realm with Timon and Pumbaa.

Loungefly backpacks and dog harnesses come to Disney Dreamlight Valley in unique styles.

Experience new story quests, friendship rewards, and Night Show Star Path events.

Customize your valley with new punk fashion, hairstyles, and a rockin' turtle companion.

Gameloft has a new developer diary out right now for Disney Dreamlight Valley as they go into more detail about what's coming to the Jungle Getaway update. As you can see from the imagery below, they're headed into The Lion King territory, with a few different things themed around the years Simba was growing up outside the kingdom. Meanwhile, the team also revealed they have teamed with Loungefly to integrate the Disney Mini Backpacks into the game, as you'll see backpacks and dog harnesses from real-life recreated, including one style soon to be released in stores and two styles featured in the Night Show Star Path. We have more details below as the content goes live on October 9, 2024.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Jungle Getaway

We are thrilled to announce Gameloft is collaborating with Loungefly to integrate the widely popular Loungefly Disney Mini Backpacks into Disney Dreamlight Valley. This will see multiple Loungefly backpacks and dog harnesses lovingly recreated in-game to match their real-world counterparts, including one style soon to be released in stores and two styles featured in the Night Show Star Path.

The new update will also give players a chance to see Disney's The Lion King-inspired Realm in a new light as they welcome two very special guests—Timon and Pumbaa! Return to this beloved Realm—this time, experiencing both night and day in the jungle—and join the iconic duo on a three-day jungle getaway. Embrace relaxation as you set up a cozy camp, take power naps, stargaze, and learn how to deal with stress and anxiety. Plus, look forward to all-new story Quests and Friendship rewards in the Valley for both these characters. This season's Night Show Star Path also brings all-new customization rewards, including a rockin' turtle animal companion, new punk-inspired fashion and hairstyles, and even more surprises that'll let you turn your Valley into a bona fide music festival!

