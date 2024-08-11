Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney

Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Plans For The Rest of 2024

Disney Dreamlight Valley roleld out a brand new content roadmap for the remaining time of 2024, showing off their plans for Q4

Gameloft has revealed their plans for Disney Dreamlight Valley over the next few months, as they unveiled a roadmap for the rest of 2024. Some of the major highlights for the future include the arrival of Jafar, the return of The Lion King content, a new mystery around the late end of the year, and a new showcase stream to give us a preview of 2025. We have snippets of their latest blog for you below.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Q4 2024 Roadmap

Alongside the addition of Tiana, our expansion pass – Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time – will also come to an epic close as part of this next update. You'll venture deep into Jafar's palace to put a stop to his schemes, alongside a few more exciting surprises. We'll have more to share about this exciting update in the coming weeks, so stay tuned! Our October update will be smaller in scope and shorter, with a focus on fixes and quality-of-life improvements to make your game experience smoother and more enjoyable as we ramp up to a bigger update later in the year. But that doesn't mean the update won't have some exciting surprises or new content!

We're excited to announce that this update will also bring a beloved duo to the game: Timon and Pumbaa from Disney's The Lion King! Return to The Lion King Realm to find new surprises and bring the pair back to your village. With a little aid from the Forgotten, you'll help Timon and Pumbaa face down an invasion of Night Mites, a nasty new problem connected to Night Thorns and the Forgetting. Later in the year, we'll bring you another exciting Showcase, where we'll reveal some big surprises still to come in 2024 (hopefully, the teaser in the roadmap will tide you over!), alongside information about our 2025 roadmap.

Looking Ahead To 2025

Last year, we promised to keep delivering free content updates that add new characters, Realms, clothing, furniture, and more surprises. That promise is as important today as it was then, especially when we look at new Villagers. Recent surveys have played an important role by providing us insight into what you'd like to see in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and 2025 is already shaping up to be a year full of exciting surprises. Between the current roadmap and the surprises still to come in our Showcase, there's a lot to be excited about as Disney Dreamlight Valley continues to grow!

