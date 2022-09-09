Disney Reveals Marvel World Of Heroes During D23 Expo

Marvel World of Heroes is an AR mobile game that brings the iconic Marvel Universe into the real world and is scheduled to launch globally in 2023. As the first Marvel game where players become their own unique Marvel Super Hero, Marvel World of Heroes breaks new ground by extending gameplay into the real world as only Niantic games can. The game is designed to be a social game experience and pits players, their friends, and their iconic Marvel Super Hero allies against Marvel Super Villains and interdimensional threats.

In Marvel World of Heroes, players can create their own unique Super Hero identity and origin story. Players will need to patrol their neighborhoods to foil crimes, complete Super Hero missions, and thwart interdimensional threats. As players level up, they will unlock equipment and abilities, and will team up with Marvel Super Heroes such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain America and others to battle iconic Super Villains and save the Multiverse from cosmic and earthbound threats.