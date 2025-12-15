Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm Reveals "Partners In Paw" Free Update

Disney Speedstorm has revealed the next free update for the game, as Partners In Paw will arrive with several additions this Thursday

Article Summary Partners In Paw update brings Zootopia’s Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and Flash as new racers to Disney Speedstorm

Mid-season racers from The Emperor’s New Groove join, including Kuzco and Yzma with themed crew members

Six new supercharged racers enter, featuring characters from Mickey & Friends, Monsters, Inc., and more

A revamped ranked system lets players climb leagues and earn exclusive rewards like avatars and banners

Gameloft has revealed details of what to expect in the next free update for Disney Speedstorm, as Season 17 arrives, called Partners In Paw. If the name didn't already tip you off, this is a Zootopia-themed season, as you'll see several characters from the films make their appearance in the title. We have all the details below as the season will launch on December 18. 2025.

Disney Speedstorm – Season 17: Partners In Paw

Judy Hopps: The beloved first rabbit officer at the Zootopia Police Department is ready to use her policing powers to take on the competition. If Judy is passed by an opponent during a race, her special "On the Case" passive Skill sees her turn on her police lights and gain a short speed boost. The uncharged version of the Skill turns on all her police lights and any opponent she collides with gets Stunned for a short amount of time. Or, charge the Skill and use her carrot recorder to record the Skills used by the last few opponents and then use them all in succession, giving her a massive advantage!

The beloved first rabbit officer at the Zootopia Police Department is ready to use her policing powers to take on the competition. If Judy is passed by an opponent during a race, her special "On the Case" passive Skill sees her turn on her police lights and gain a short speed boost. The uncharged version of the Skill turns on all her police lights and any opponent she collides with gets Stunned for a short amount of time. Or, charge the Skill and use her carrot recorder to record the Skills used by the last few opponents and then use them all in succession, giving her a massive advantage! Nick Wilde: Ever the fan of a frozen treat, Nick's "The 'Perfect' Ice Cream" Skill litters the track with melting popsicles and any opponent who races over them will increase their nitro consumption for a short time while Nick gets a buff to his own nitro regeneration. When charged, opponents suffer from even higher nitro consumption while Nick gets an even bigger boost to his own nitro regeneration.

Ever the fan of a frozen treat, Nick's "The 'Perfect' Ice Cream" Skill litters the track with melting popsicles and any opponent who races over them will increase their nitro consumption for a short time while Nick gets a buff to his own nitro regeneration. When charged, opponents suffer from even higher nitro consumption while Nick gets an even bigger boost to his own nitro regeneration. Flash: Take it nice and easy with Flash's "Nice to… See You… Too" Skill! Its passive power has Flash drive just below his maximum speed, but his prudence means he's unable to be Stunned by any Racers. Uncharged, the Skill improves Flash's speed and acceleration, with the biggest boost coming the further he is from first place. When charged, Flash uses his DMV experience to stamp the first-place racer, reducing their speed for a short duration.

Take it nice and easy with Flash's "Nice to… See You… Too" Skill! Its passive power has Flash drive just below his maximum speed, but his prudence means he's unable to be Stunned by any Racers. Uncharged, the Skill improves Flash's speed and acceleration, with the biggest boost coming the further he is from first place. When charged, Flash uses his DMV experience to stamp the first-place racer, reducing their speed for a short duration. New Crew Members: Bonnie and Stu Hopps, Finnick, Priscilla, Mr. Big, Fru Fru, Yax, Gazelle, Mayor Lionheart, Gideon Grey

Bonnie and Stu Hopps, Finnick, Priscilla, Mr. Big, Fru Fru, Yax, Gazelle, Mayor Lionheart, Gideon Grey Mid-Season Racers: Two new Racers from Disney's The Emperor's New Groove hit the track: Kuzco and Yzma. In addition, several new Crew Members from the film, including Pacha, Kronk, Theme Song Guy, Chaca, Tipo, Chicha, Bucky the Squirrel, Rudy, and Mata join the fun!

Two new Racers from Disney's The Emperor's New Groove hit the track: Kuzco and Yzma. In addition, several new Crew Members from the film, including Pacha, Kronk, Theme Song Guy, Chaca, Tipo, Chicha, Bucky the Squirrel, Rudy, and Mata join the fun! New Supercharged Racers and Vault: Six new supercharged Racers enter the fray with boosted stats and progression: Minnie Mouse from Disney's Mickey and Friends, Randall from Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc., Kermit the Frog from The Muppets, Fix-It Felix and King Candy from Disney's Wreck-It Ralph, and Hades from Disney's Hercules.

Six new supercharged Racers enter the fray with boosted stats and progression: Minnie Mouse from Disney's Mickey and Friends, Randall from Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc., Kermit the Frog from The Muppets, Fix-It Felix and King Candy from Disney's Wreck-It Ralph, and Hades from Disney's Hercules. New Vault Additions: include Baymax, Hiro Hamada and Honey Lemon from Disney's Big Hero 6.

include Baymax, Hiro Hamada and Honey Lemon from Disney's Big Hero 6. New Ranked System: Want to know how you really stack up against the competition? The game's new account-wide ladder system will give you that opportunity! The Ranked hub will display your current ranking and league and let you compare both to other players. Watch in real time as your info changes according to other players' performances. Be sure to rank up even more to gain access to exclusive rewards, including banners, player Avatar frames and even animated player Avatars!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!