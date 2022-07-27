The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Astral Radiance Part 2: Leafeon, Shaymin

In May 2022, Pokémon TCG released the second main series set of 2022. The expansion, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, came out on May 27th, 2022. It is the tenth set under the Sword & Shield banner and is the first to include the Radiant Pokémon mechanic. Radiant Pokémon are similar to Shining Pokémon of the past as they include a Shiny Pokémon with holofoil and texture on the figure rather than the background. The difference, though, is a special holo pattern on the text area of the card. Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance also continues the Trainer Gallery, a special subset of Character Rares, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black & Gold VMAXes that began in the previous set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Follow me through a journey through this latest set as we appreciate the artwork, discuss the card's place in the set, and discuss what certain elements of the expansion may imply for the future of the Pokémon TCG. Today, we continue with the set's Grass-type cards.

Artist aoki, not to be confused with Steve Aoki, who used to be a DJ and is now an aspiring Pokémon TCG guru, illustrates a gorgeous Heracross. Heracross is rendered realistically with thin, confident linework and effective lighting, but it is the lush and layered background that makes this card truly stand out.

Eeveelution fans like myself have been spoiled by the SWSH era. We got the Eevee-themed Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies last year, Eeveelution promos continue to come out with what seems like every new set drop, and now Astral Radiance gives Rares to Leafeon and Glaceon. This card by Atsushi Furusawa is gorgeous and light in both color and mood, showing a joyful Leafeon walking through a flowery meadow.

Kouki Saitou delivers a Shaymin card that bursts with flowers here, using a mixture of digital art and hand-drawn linework to make it look like Shaymin is in sharp focus as it peeks through the flowers.

