Disney Speedstorm Will Bring Frozen-Inspired Content For Season 5

You're not going to want to "let it go" when Season 5 rolls around for Disney Speedstorm, as characters and settings from Frozen will arrive.

New Arendelle track full of icy challenges debuts in the Season 5 update.

Unlock fresh skills and 15 new Crew Members from the Frozen universe.

Exclusive bonus Racers announced, including Oswald and Ortensia.

Gameloft revealed new details about the next season of content coming to Disney Speedstorm, as Season 5 will be getting a Frozen-inspired event. The game has been doing pretty well for itself over the past few months as they have introduced a few different collections of Disney characters and transformed both their worlds and the characters themselves into racers and racing tracks. Now, for the holiday season, it looks like the team decided to bring the ice and snow, as we'll be seeing multiple characters from Frozen make their way onto a slippery ice track. We have more details for you below about what you can expect from this season's content, as all of it is expected to go live on November 30.

"Drift into the ultimate hero-based combat racing game, set on high-speed circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds in Disney Speedstorm. Master each character's unique skills on the racetrack and claim victory in this thrilling arcade racing experience from the creators of the Asphalt series! Season 5 update, "Let It Go," will be released on November 30th for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), and PC. The latest season in this cross-platform combat racing experience is inspired by Disney's Frozen and will add to the game new Racers, skills, Crew Members, and an Arendelle-inspired racing environment."

Five new Frozen-inspired Racers, including Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Hans.

New skills to master, such as Elsa's striking Ice Magic, Anna's unique skill, Love Thaw, and Olaf's chilling Snowfall.

New Arendelle-inspired racing environment, filled with icy hazards and other unique track features.

15 new Crew Members from the Frozen film franchise, including Sven, Bruni, Grand Pabbie, Oaken, the Duke of Weselton, and more.

Bonus Racers: Oswald and Ortensia and one additional bonus Racer yet to be revealed.

