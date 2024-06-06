Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm's "Journey of Emotions" Season Launches Next Week

Disney Speedstorm has revealed the launch date for the Journey Of Emotions season, along with the official mobile launch date.

Article Summary Disney Speedstorm's new "Journey of Emotions" season begins June 13, themed on Pixar's Inside Out.

The Game will be available on iOS and Android starting July 11 after reaching 1 million pre-registrations.

Journey of Emotions features new racers and crew based on Inside Out’s characters, plus new content.

A new Team Battle mode and improved Ranked Races with additional rewards enhance the gameplay.

Gameloft has revealed details of the next season of Disney Speedstorm, as the game will be launching a couple of different things over the next two months. The next season is called Journey of Emotions, and if you couldn't tell from the name or the video above showing the track, it's based on Pixar's Inside Out. Unfortunately, that's all they really wanted to show off was a piece of the track and the launch date of June 13. We're guessing at some point, they'll show us that some of the emotions are racers. Along with this news came the announcement of the game's release on mobile. After surpassing one million pre-registered players, the team confirmed the game will arrive on iOs and Android on July 11. Now we'll have to wait and see how far into the game they intent to make mobile players start at since this is technically Season 8.

Disney Speedstorm – Journey of Emotions

Inspired by Disney Pixar's Inside Out, Journey of Emotions puts Riley's emotions center stage with all-new Racers from the film, a brand-new Racing Environment, and new Crew Members to help you edge out the competition on your way to victory!

New Racers – Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, Sadness, plus two mystery racers coming mid-season

Crew Members – Happy Riley, Angry Riley, Scared Riley, Sad Riley, Disgusted Riley, Riley's Mom, Riley's Dad, and many more

In addition to the new Racers, Crew Members, and Racing Environment, Disney Speedstorm will also be receiving a new Team Battle racing mode where two teams of three racers each battle it out for rewards. Ranked Races will see major improvements designed to make the competitive Disney Speedstorm experience more rewarding for all players. A new Player Rank progression and reward system will work alongside the current individual racer and progression paths, giving players even more opportunities to unlock exciting rewards.

