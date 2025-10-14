Posted in: Final Fantasy, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy Announced For Mobile

A new entry in the Dissisia series is coming from Square Enix, as Credit; Square Enix will arrive sometime in 2026 for mobile

Article Summary Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy announced for mobile release by Square Enix, coming in 2026.

Features 3v3 team battles with iconic Final Fantasy characters in an alternate modern-day Tokyo setting.

iOS beta available until October 28; Android beta launches November 6-14 ahead of the full release.

Enjoy cel-shaded graphics, a Japanese-voiced story, and simple one-handed controls for fast action gameplay.

Square Enix revealed the latest entry in the Dissidia series, as Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy will be coming to mobile devices. In what feels like a very fashion-forward edition of the series, two teams of three featuring characters from across all of Final Fantasy will fight monsters in an alternate Tokyo before going head-to-head. Players with iOS can try a beta of the game out now until October 28, followed by Android users who can play a beta from November 6-14, with a release being planned for 2026. Enjoy the info and trailer here as we wait to learn more about the game's launch!

Dissidia Duellum Final Fantasy

Modern-day Tokyo is the stage for a new story where warriors from across the Final Fantasy series have assembled. A giant crystal appears in the city of Tokyo. The blue-glowing crystal blended into daily life and became a familiar presence. However, those peaceful times came to a sudden end. Strange monsters appear from a mysterious, menacing energy polluting the crystal, driving humanity to despair. As terror dominates the city, armed warriors emerge, as if they were answering to a cry for help. As they conceal their identities and quickly disappear after battle, people began to call them "Ghosts"…

In this 3v3 team boss battle arena, two teams and roaming monsters clash as each side races to defeat the boss faster than the enemy team. Enjoy exhilarating action featuring warriors brought to life with stunning cel-shaded graphics, all through simple controls that let you play with just one hand. Alongside the fully Japanese-voiced main story, short episodes offering glimpses into the warriors' daily lives will also unfold. Abilities feature numerous captivating artworks drawn by a stellar lineup of artists.

