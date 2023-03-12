DNF Duel Reveals Season Pass Details & First Official DLC Character DNF Duel will be getting its first DLC character shortly, as well as its first Season Pass, happening this Summer.

Arc System Works revealed new details of what's coming to DNF Duel during the Arc World Tour 2022 Finals, as a new character and Season Pass are coming. The company revealed that players will be able to get in on some seasonal content starting this Summer, as the Season Pass will be released sometime in Q2 2023 and will include Dungeon & Fighter favorite Spectre as the game's first DLC playable character. According to the brief details they released, the pas will also come with a new Awakening System and a new mode for their first release, followed by a new character in Fall 2023, a new character and stage in Winter 2023, and two more characters in 2024. We have a few more details about the pass direct from the devs below, along with the latest trailer showing off Spectre in action, as well now patiently wait for them to give us a release date and pricing for the pass and the stand-alone content.

"The Season Pass for DNF Duel will be available this summer for PC (Steam) and consoles (PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5). This will include a range of downloadable content, including the Spectre DLC character release, a New Awakening system with magical Clear and Gold Cubes that power Awakening Effects to enhance skills, and a new battle system! Spectre will bring the DNF Duel competition its 17th playable character to date, including her obsession for revenge against the De Los Empire, high-level mobility in combat, and an onslaught of quick strikes using signature swords Obsidian and White Fang. Spectre will be a purchasable individual character DLC as well as available for players who purchase the Season Pass. Season Pass content will release throughout 2023, bringing more DLC playable characters and another new battle stage for players. Season Pass and DLC pricing will be announced at a later date."