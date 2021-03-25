Dog Airport Is The Weirdest Game You Might Enjoy Playing

Indie developer Strange Scaffold revealed their latest game today called An Airport For Aliens Currently Run By Dogs. Affectionately being called Dog Airport on social media, the game will have you playing as a traveler trying to get home to your sweetheart across the galaxy, and the only way to get there is to use a series of alien airports that are run by dogs. The game is super indie as they didn't even make dogs, it's all clipart of animals everywhere you go. But it's got a bit of charm about it you can't really deny. The game will launch on May 25th on Steam for PC and on the Xbox Series X. We got more info for you down below, including the trailer.

An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs is a first-person open-world comedy adventure game with a very long name. You and your fiancée are the last two human beings left in the universe. Dogs run airports, along with the rest of society. Deal with alien logic, travel issues, and strange stock photo dogs as you attempt to stay in touch with the person you love, when you both live your lives on the go! The game features: Bribe Dog, the dog who loves bribes.

Secrets scattered across a universe of large, simulated airports, complete with timetables and flight cancellations.

Awkward conversations with your canine fellow passengers.

An alien language you can translate, to discover the bad jokes dogs write when humans aren't around.

A cup of coffee larger than your body.

A cup of coffee larger than a building.

Spray cans you can use to cocoon the building-sized coffee monolith with festive colors before drinking it in a single gulp.

A healthy long-distance relationship.

An infinite number of hands that you can use to pet any dog, at any time.