Dog Man: Mission Impawsible Announced For 2024 Release

Mindscape recently revealed their latest game, Dog Man: Mission Impawsible, will be coming out on PC via Steam later this year

Article Summary Floor 84 Studio and Mindscape announce Dog Man: Mission Impawsible for a 2024 release on PC via Steam.

Based on Dav Pilkey's bestseller, the game is an interactive narrative adventure with beloved characters and settings.

Switch between Dog Man and Supa Buddies, each with special abilities, to tackle levels and bosses in a fun, humorous style.

Explore iconic locations, solve puzzles, collect rewards, and enjoy action-packed gameplay with comic-style animations.

Indie game developer Floor 84 Studio and publisher Mindscape announced their latest game, Dog Man: Mission Impawsible, will be out later this year. The two companies have partnered with creator Dav Pilkey to bring his bestselling graphic novel of the same name to life in the form of a video game, as you'll see characters and settings from the series in an interactive narrative adventure. No official release date was given for the game beyond the fact we'll see it in 2024, and to be honest, that has a chance of being pushed back since we're already in August, and we're not seeing a trailer or any gameplay footage. For now, we have more info on the game below.

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible

Dog Man: Mission Impawsible brings the beloved book series to life! Dive into this action-packed, humor-filled adventure. The key to the city has fallen into the hands of a supa bad guy, unlocking all the prison doors and releasing many evildoers. Help Dog Man and his friends chase down the supa bad guys in their most impawsible mission yet! Switch between Dog Man and his Supa Buddies, each with their own special abilities and gadgets such as Rockets Boots, Retractable Claws, and Dirt Proof Pants. Together, you can overcome challenging obstacles and defeat powerful bosses.

Exciting Levels: Explore iconic locations from the Dog Man universe, including the City Hall, Giant Marshmallow Factory, and the Police Station. Each location offers platforming and puzzle-solving challenges.

Explore iconic locations from the Dog Man universe, including the City Hall, Giant Marshmallow Factory, and the Police Station. Each location offers platforming and puzzle-solving challenges. Teamwork: Switch between Dog Man and his Supa Buddies, each with their own special abilities, to overcome obstacles and defeat bosses. Dog Man: Digs underground and glides through the air. Li'l Petey: Hacks gadgets and fits into small spaces. 80-HD: Pushes heavy objects and jumps long distances.

Switch between Dog Man and his Supa Buddies, each with their own special abilities, to overcome obstacles and defeat bosses. Fun Gadgets: Unlock new gadgets and abilities as you progress, like a grappling hook, rocket shoes and power gloves to navigate through the levels.

Unlock new gadgets and abilities as you progress, like a grappling hook, rocket shoes and power gloves to navigate through the levels. Puzzles and Bosses: Use your brain to solve puzzles and defeat unique bosses. Each boss fight requires clever use of your team's abilities.

Use your brain to solve puzzles and defeat unique bosses. Each boss fight requires clever use of your team's abilities. Humor and Action: Enjoy funny dialogue, amusing interactions, and non-stop action that keeps you engaged in Dog Man's world.

Enjoy funny dialogue, amusing interactions, and non-stop action that keeps you engaged in Dog Man's world. Rewards and Collectibles: Revisit levels with new gadgets to find secret areas, and rescue the missing Comic Club members

Revisit levels with new gadgets to find secret areas, and rescue the missing Comic Club members Art Style: Great animations inspired by the books, with comic-style sound effects that add a fun, cartoonish touch to the action.

