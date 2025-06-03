Posted in: Games, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: DC Heroes United, Genvid Entertainment

DC Heroes United Launches On Epic Games Store & Mobile This Month

DC Heroes United is coming to new platforms this month, as the game arrives for mobile devices, as well as the Epic Games Store

Article Summary DC Heroes United launches on Epic Games Store and mobile devices this June with platform-exclusive rewards.

Guide the Justice League’s origins and key choices in this interactive streaming and mobile series.

Experience weekly-updated roguelite gameplay through the EveryHero Project powered by LexCorp.

Major story moments let players decide the fate of Superman, Lois Lane, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more.

WB Games and Genvid Entertainment confirmed the next release date for DC Heroes United, as the game arrives on the Epic Games Store, as well as mobile devices. By all accounts, this will be the same version of the gamne that's already out there, with some tweaks for mobile players. As part of the launch, all Epic Games Store users will be granted a free gift pack that includes a Batman skin, plus several in-game items worth about $70. We have more details about this launch below as the game arrives on those platforms on June 12.

DC Heroes United

DC Heroes United is an interactive streaming series and mobile game where the audience decides what happens to the Justice League together. The story sets the Justice League at year zero, meaning fans will have an opportunity to direct the team from the very beginning. How the Justice League forms, the relationships between the characters – and in some cases, who survives – is all up to the audience. DC Heroes United also incorporates a fun roguelite game that is updated weekly alongside the narrative series: the EveryHero Project, a combat simulation run by LexCorp to better understand hero powers and existing within the storyline of the series. Players can test their mettle against hordes of enemies and face off against the likes of Bane, Poison Ivy, and many more across Gotham City, Metropolis, and other locations.

In the first episode of the interactive streaming series, Lois Lane became suspicious of Clark Kent's absences and was unaware of his connection to Superman. The audience was given a choice as to whether Superman, in his next interaction with Lois, should defend Clark or admit that he (Superman) was indeed Clark Kent. The audience chose to tell Lois the truth. She was furious at Clark for lying to her for months and declared their relationship over. In Episode 2, fans chose to reveal Batman's greatest fear. Forced to open the Tower of Fate, the audience voted to have Batman reveal his greatest fear in order to enter and discover the secrets inside. What was his greatest fear…? Watch future episodes of DC Heroes United to find out!

In Episode 3, fans chose to have Wonder Woman fight her best friend, Barbara Minerva With Dr. Fate in mortal peril, Wonder Woman was given a choice as to how she would try to defend him. The audience voted for her to fight Cheetah, pitting Wonder Woman against her best friend. Written by the former creative leadership at Telltale Games, many such choices have been given to the audience of DC Heroes United – and even more await in upcoming installments. The first seven episodes, including the branches selected (and not selected) by the audience are now available within the DC Heroes United app on the App Store and Google Play, as well as on Tubi and DC's official YouTube channel.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!