Everything Revealed During The Thinky Direct This Week

Several games were revealed and given updates for the Thinky Direct this week, as we have a full rundown of everything they showcased

Article Summary Thinky Direct 2025 unveiled new and upcoming puzzle games from acclaimed indie developers.

Highlights include Echo Weaver, The Mermaid Mask, and a big content update for Railbound.

Multiple demos and updates are live now, with previews for City of Voices and Birdigo.

Fresh trailers, free puzzles, and tantalizing new content tease an exciting year for puzzlers.

Thinky Games recently held their own gaming livestream, aptly named the Thinky Direct, in which they showcased several puzzle titles, both debuting and updates to revealed titles. A couple of the new game standouts included Echo Weaver from Akupara Games and The Mermaid Mask from SFB Games. A lot of cool puzzlers were revealed during this livestream, provided in short order, which was a nice change of pace compared to other showcases. We have the full rundown of everything revealed during the stream from the organizers themselves for you here, along with the video above to check out some of these titles.

Thinky Direct 2025

City of Voices – Kini Games: From one of the writers and designers of The Rise of the Golden Idol, a new demo launches today for City of Voices.

Echo Weaver – Akupara Games: A time loop metroidBRAINia where time is your best resource and secrets are your only upgrades.

Shape Sender Deluxe – Dead Teapot: A demo will be available for a limited time only as part of the Cerebral Puzzle Showcase.

The Button Effect – Frycandle: Every button has a purpose in a new Steam demo for this minimalist first-person puzzler, available now.

Railbound – Afterburn: A content update arrives for Railbound with a new level editor, which allows players to make and share their own levels!

Pup Champs – Afterburn: To celebrate the Thinky Direct, Pup Champs has released new FREE, extra-difficult puzzles for goal-getter players.

Isles of Sea and Sky – Cicada Games: New content is confirmed with new areas, puzzles, and secrets set to arrive in the new Mysterious Update, coming this July!

The Mermaid Mask – SFB Games: It's summer break, and it's been years since you've last seen your aunt and cousins in the countryside! You don't know what to expect, but what could go wrong?

Birdigo – John August, Corey Martin & GameTeam 6: New trailer arrives for this roguelike deckbuilder from the creators of AlphaBirds, with a demo available on Steam now!

Nonolith – JUSTCAMH: Discover the countless secrets of NONOLITH, where escape is just the beginning, when the game releases in 2026.

Cipher Zero – Zapdot: A new trailer was released for this minimalist logic game where over 300 hand-crafted puzzles to solve at your own pace await.

Spooky Express – Draknek & Friends: The spooky successor to Cosmic Express revealed a new trailer, with a demo available now on Steam.

