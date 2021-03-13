Dog Shelter Simulator To The Rescue! Will Release In Late 2021

If you've ever wanted to run a dog shelter with some of the cutest digital pups you'll ever see, To The Rescue! is coming later this year. Developer Little Rock Games and publisher Freedom Games revealed this week that their latest simulator game will be coming in the Fall of 2021 to both PC via Steam as well as the Nintendo Switch. The game will have you running your own shelter where you will take care of various dogs and help present them as their very best to potential owners looking to adopt. You'll care for each one, manage the shelter, build a better one, and lots more. This game looks adorable to no end and will be a must-own for dog lovers. YOu can read more about it below and check out the trailer as we basically beg the devs to release this one sooner. As an added bonus, when the game comes out, the development team has pledged that 20% of the game's profits will go to pet shelters.

Build a shelter and help stray pups find good new homes with loving families. Construct an ideal environment to meet the needs of man's best friend and maximize their chances to be adopted. Caring for dozens of doggos is rewarding, but the mission has its share of challenges as well. Every pooch has their own personality. It's important to get to know each dog and find out what makes them unique. People have their preferences too, so learning what they're looking for in a pupper is critical when making matches that will last a lifetime. Between visits from potential pet parents, there's never a dull moment in To The Rescue! Shelters have plenty of mouths to feed and treating illnesses like kennel cough is always a concern. Then there's logistics to worry about. It takes no shortage of supplies to keep the operation up and running. Meanwhile, someone has to manage the finances and make sure to keep the lights on. Shelters need to be thrifty and make hard decisions. Hiring staff and dealing with investors is as much a part of the job as scritching Rex behind the ears and giving Fido belly rubs. There can be tough times, but at the end of the day helping dogs find their forever homes is always worth it.