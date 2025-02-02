Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, The Sims 4, Video Games | Tagged: Doja Cat, Latto, Maxis, The Sims

Doja Cat & Latto Join The Sims 25 Hour Livestream

Doja Cat and Latto are th elatest musicians to join The Sims 25 Hour Livestream, set to take place from February 4-5 on several platforms

Electronic Arts and Maxis announced that Grammy award-winning global superstar Doja Cat and three-time Grammy nominee Latto will be headlining The Sims 25 Hour Livestream. Last month, the team revealed that they would be holding the stream from February 4-5, featuring several creators and musicians having fun as the franchise turns 25 years old. These two being added as headliners really make this a bigger event than it was just two weeks ago. We have more details of what to expect below.

The Sims 25 Hour Livestream

To kick off the birthday festivities, we're hosting The Sims 25 Hour Livestream, featuring your favorite Simmers and some special guests you might recognize. Join the fun as we showcase The Sims' impact over the last 25 years with top builders, storytellers, and more on YouTube , Twitch, and TikTok on February 4, 2025, beginning at 2pm PT / 5pm ET! The stream will also feature appearances from a variety of fan-favorite Sims storytellers, builders and streamers from around the world, including Drag Queen comedy duo Trixie Mattel & Katya, Angelo & Lexy, LoserFruit, Cristinini, Dan & Phil, Plumbella, SpringSims, Ironmouse, Ebonix, Krystalogy, Julien, Deligracy, Caryn & Connie and many others.

Free Content Update

What's a birthday without gifts? On February 4, The Sims 4 base game will receive a huge update, bringing 70+ new in-game items to all players. There will be new Create a Sim options, including two new hairstyles, baby hairs added to three classic hairstyles, and a goatee for those looking for new facial hair options. Kiddos won't be left out, as Toddlers will receive a new hairdo! In addition, there will be new clothing from head to toe, like a new turtleneck and bodysuit, along with jackets, jeans, bike shorts, and so much more. And don't forget to accessorize with a gold chain or a classy set of pearls, a fitted cap, and new shoes, including heels, sneakers, and sandals. Simmers can also expect new Build Buy items, including stylish windows and doors, and new wood finishes for kitchen cabinets. We also couldn't forget about the kids: "Ahoy, mateys!" It's a new pirate ship!

