Doktor's Curse Has Returned To Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft is bringing back one of its more popular events to Rainbow Six Siege as the Halloween-themed Doktor's Curse is making a return. The event will kick off tomorrow, October 12th, and will run all the way through November 2nd as it brings back the Monster Hunt game mode. You'll go back to raiding and defending the same map from last year with the Frankenstein version of the Theme Park, however, it's been given a bit of a rework this time with a few surprises and horrors lurking around every corner as monsters will hunt monsters this time around. On top of that, the team is allowing you to customize your full-color 3D printed figures of Rainbow Six Siege operators with exclusive Doktor's Curse skins during the event at this link.

In this new version of the 5v5 Monster Hunt mode, some Monsters (Lion and Jackal) have joined the side of the Exterminators. The Sledges are back and again, they only wield Sledge hammers as weapons and one gadget from a selection of three, each attached to a unique operator skin – Eyenox Model III (Jackal), Heartbeat Sensor (Pulse) and EE-ONE-D (Lion). They will face five other Monsters: a cast composed of Lesion, Frost, Kapkan, Smoke, and Ela, with new additions of Aruni and Melusi. The defending Monsters have no weapons but can use traps and a unique ability created for this mode: become momentarily invisible and run faster to escape. The attacking Monsters' goal is to kill all the opponents, while the defending Monsters must try to survive the round.

The Doktor's Curse Collection, including bundles for Smoke, Kapkan, Frost, Lesion, Doc, Bandit and Ela, is back, with the addition of bundles for the new Monsters: Jackal, Lion, Aruni, Melusi, and Kaid. Bundles are available for 1680 R6 Credits each or via the collection packs for 300 R6 Credits each. Each player logging in from tomorrow until November 2 will get a Doktor's Curse pack for free and can get three other packs by completing Ubisoft Challenges.