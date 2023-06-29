Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dolby, Unreal Engine

Dolby Releases Two Free Additions For Unreal Engine

Unreal Engine owners are about to get a boost of developer help from Dolby as they are providing two key tools for game development.

Dolby has announced this morning they are giving owners of Unreal Engine two free additions to aid their developmental needs during video game creation. The company will provide users with two free plug-ins as you'll have access to Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. These tools are designed to give you better options and abilities to make your game look and sound more lifelike than before. Both of these plug-ins are available starting today through the Unreal Engine Marketplace.

Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision empowers developers to unleash a more intense and engaging gaming experience by unlocking the full potential of every pixel. Players are pulled into the action through astonishing picture quality with incredible brightness, wider contrast, more vivid colors, and crisper detail. Dolby Vision can even deliver highlights up to 40 times brighter and blacks that are 10 times darker than a standard picture, along with colors never seen before on a screen.

Grade once in Dolby Vision to derive all legacy video outputs like HDR10 and SDR, which can save time and resources by eliminating the need to create individual deliverables for each consumer endpoint or platform.

GPU frametime costs of less than 0.2 milliseconds.

Remove the need for calibration screens when the game is connected to a Dolby Vision display.

Introduces the ability to use trims to dial in the look of SDR deliverables to ensure picture quality consistently looks great and is as intended by the developer across a variety of displays, even non-HDR devices.

All features can be updated via blueprints or timelines dynamically on each frame, providing more flexibility to developers.

The plug-in supports the development of games designed for Windows 10/11 and Xbox Series X|S.

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos is a pioneering immersive audio experience that enables developers to use audio in new ways to heighten the experience of players. With rich, multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos sound, players can now pinpoint the position and movement of teammates and enemies — allowing them to catch subtle, potentially game-changing sounds.

Provides game developers relying on native Unreal Engine support the opportunity, for the first time ever without a custom integration, the ability to develop Dolby Atmos mixes for their games.

Cross-platform support saves time and resources by eliminating the need for multiple audio projects for all consumer endpoints through a single mix that is dynamically optimized for all compatible platforms.

New mixing capabilities add a new dimension to Dolby Atmos games enjoyed over headphones on Xbox and PC. Players sneaking through rafters can now locate the position of their opponents below, potentially giving them an edge during gameplay.

The Dolby Atmos plug-in supports the development of games designed for Android, Windows 10/11, and Xbox One or newer.

