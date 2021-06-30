DOOM Eternal Receives Free Next-Gen Upgrade & Update

Bethesda Softworks has officially released a new free update for DOOM Eternal as next-gen console owners will get the full effect. Technically, the game just got two updates, the first one being a next-gen update that includes improved visuals, increased performance, support for ray tracing, 4K resolution at 60 FPS, and a new 120 FPS mode for console players. Basically, an overall improvement that doesn't feel like you're playing a previous-gen title. Meanwhile, the game also got "Update 6" for free, which you can get just by updating the game, which has thrown in the new Taras Nabad Master Level and a new Battlemode arena. We have all the details below, including trailers showing off everything on PlayStation and Xbox.

DOOM Eternal New Master Level: Taras Nabad Update 6 also includes a new Master Level for players on all systems to take on. The capital of Argent D'Nur, Taras Nabad was once the victim of a major demonic invasion that further cemented the legend of the DOOM Slayer. Now it's time to return to the city in the Master Level challenge to show those demons that the first time wasn't a fluke! New Battlemode Arena & More DOOM Eternal's 2v1 Battlemode is also getting some new turf with an all-new arena: Corrosion. Update 6 also features a host of BATTLEMODE improvements, enhancing DOOM Eternal's multiplayer mode with multiple bandwidth optimizations, bug fixes and a whole host of balance changes.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DOOM Eternal: Update 6 – Available Now (https://youtu.be/EGvnUaiX-Hg)

Xbox Series X Three New Graphics Modes

Ray Tracing Mode running at 1800p/60 FPS Performance Mode running at 1800p/120 FPS

Balanced Mode running at 4K/60 FPS HDR 10 in any Graphics Mode Ultra-Quality Style Graphics Settings

Cross-Gen Battlemode support with Xbox One

Variable Refresh Rate

Variable Rate Shading Xbox Series S Two New Graphics Modes Performance Mode running at 1080p/120 FPS

Balanced Mode running at 1440p/60 FPS HDR 10 in any Graphics Mode Cross-Gen Battlemode support with Xbox One

Variable Refresh Rate

Variable Rate Shading

**NOTE**: Ray Tracing Mode is not available on Xbox Series S PlayStation 5 Three New Graphics Modes Ray Tracing Mode running at 1800p/60 FPS

Performance Mode running at 1584p/120 FPS

Balanced Mode running at 4K/60 FPS HDR 10 in any Graphics Mode

Ultra-Quality Style Graphics Settings

Cross-Gen Battlemode support with PlayStation 4

DualSense adaptive trigger support PC Ray Tracing Mode: Availability and performance depends on the player's PC hardware.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DOOM Eternal: PlayStation 5 Trailer – Available Now (https://youtu.be/LTiI6dyVuYo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DOOM Eternal: Xbox Series X Trailer – Available Now (https://youtu.be/jeba1xmYGWY)