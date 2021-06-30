DOOM Eternal Receives Free Next-Gen Upgrade & Update
Bethesda Softworks has officially released a new free update for DOOM Eternal as next-gen console owners will get the full effect. Technically, the game just got two updates, the first one being a next-gen update that includes
DOOM Eternal New Master Level: Taras Nabad
Update 6 also includes a new Master Level for players on all systems to take on. The capital of Argent D'Nur, Taras Nabad was once the victim of a major demonic invasion that further cemented the legend of the DOOM Slayer. Now it's time to return to the city in the Master Level challenge to show those demons that the first time wasn't a fluke!
New Battlemode Arena & More
DOOM Eternal's 2v1 Battlemode is also getting some new turf with an all-new arena: Corrosion. Update 6 also features a host of BATTLEMODE improvements, enhancing DOOM Eternal's multiplayer mode with multiple bandwidth
optimizations, bug fixes and a whole host of balance changes.
Xbox Series X
-
Three New Graphics Modes
-
Ray Tracing Mode running at 1800p/60 FPS
-
Performance Mode running at 1800p/120 FPS
-
Balanced Mode running at 4K/60 FPS
-
HDR 10 in any Graphics Mode
-
Ultra-Quality Style Graphics Settings
-
Cross-Gen Battlemode support with Xbox One
-
Variable Refresh Rate
-
Variable Rate Shading
Xbox Series S
-
Two New Graphics Modes
-
Performance Mode running at 1080p/120 FPS
-
Balanced Mode running at 1440p/60 FPS
-
HDR 10 in any Graphics Mode
-
Cross-Gen Battlemode support with Xbox One
-
Variable Refresh Rate
-
Variable Rate Shading
-
**NOTE**: Ray Tracing Mode is not available on Xbox Series S
PlayStation 5
-
Three New Graphics Modes
-
Ray Tracing Mode running at 1800p/60 FPS
-
Performance Mode running at 1584p/120 FPS
-
Balanced Mode running at 4K/60 FPS
-
HDR 10 in any Graphics Mode
-
Ultra-Quality Style Graphics Settings
-
Cross-Gen Battlemode support with PlayStation 4
-
DualSense adaptive trigger support
PC
-
Ray Tracing Mode: Availability and performance depends on the player's PC hardware.