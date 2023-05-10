Doomblade Confirmed For Release At The End Of May Those looking to play the upcoming game Doomblade will finally get their show as Iceberg Interactive will drop the game in a few weeks.

Iceberg Interactive confirmed this week they will be releasing their new Metroidvania game Doomblade at the end of this month. The team has confirmed that the full version of their "fly and slash" 2D Metroidvania title will be released for PC on May 31st, 2023. If you haven't checked the game out yet, you take on the role of Gloom Girl, the last of her kind who discovered a sentient weapon that is looking for an escape after being locked in chains and unused for centuries. You'll work together for a common cause with separate goals. Enjoy the latest trailer down below!

"Gloom Girl is the last of the Gloomfolk, surviving in the Lowland caves. Until one day, she hears a whisper… Lured from her solitude, she discovers a chamber containing a sentient blade, trapped and bound for eons. Freeing Doomblade, "Doom and Gloom" join forces and begin a quest to regain the blade's powers and exact vengeance on its captors."