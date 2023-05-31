Doomblade Releases New Launch Trailer As The Game Drops Today Check out the latest launch trailer for Doomblade as the game officially comes out on PC via Steam this morning.

Indie game developer Muro Studios and publisher Iceberg Interactive have released a brand new launch trailer for Doomblade as the game comes out today. It's not a super lengthy trailer, but it does give you a pretty good idea of the kind of title you'll be walking into, as you're getting a fast-paced "slash and fly" Metroidvania based entirely on revenge. If the story doesn't get you, the mechanics of the game will, as you cut down enemies swiftly and trample through the wreckage of everything you leave behind. Enjoy the trailer down below as the game is out now on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

"Gloom Girl is the last of the Gloomfolk, surviving in the Lowland caves. Until one day, she hears a whisper… Lured from her solitude, she discovers a chamber containing a sentient blade, trapped and bound for eons. Freeing Doomblade, "Doom and Gloom" join forces and begin a quest to regain the blade's powers and exact vengeance on its captors."

Execute Enemies With Pinpoint Accuracy: Wielding Doomblade , Gloom Girl can ride through the air to attack enemies. Target monsters to attack them directly, and slay them with DOOMBLADE 's wrath!

Wielding , Gloom Girl can ride through the air to attack enemies. Target monsters to attack them directly, and slay them with 's wrath! Restore Doomblade 's Lost Powers: The blade is hungry to wreak its revenge on The Dread Lords, who bound and trapped it in the Underworld. But first, it must regain its lost strength. Search for statues of the old gods, where Doomblade 's powers were hidden and stored by the long-dead Gloomfolk, awaiting its return.

The is hungry to wreak its revenge on The Dread Lords, who bound and trapped it in the Underworld. But first, it must regain its lost strength. Search for statues of the old gods, where 's powers were hidden and stored by the long-dead Gloomfolk, awaiting its return. Explore The Cave-Like Worlds Of The Lowlands: Journey from the abandoned halls of Gloomhaunt, into the New Wilderwood Forest full of untrusting tribesmen, through the Molded Mines with their hedonistic shroom people, and into a technological hellscape known as the Power Sector. Wielding Doomblade , Gloom Girl must destroy the monsters within and hunt down the Dread Lords who imprisoned Doomblade .

