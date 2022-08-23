Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends Of The Great Kingdom Announced

Bandai Namco announced this morning Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends Of The Great Kingdom is coming this November. As you might suspect from the name alone, the company has created a farming crossover as they have taken the popular Doraemon franchise and thrown all of the characters you know and love into their own island to build a community up. The team released a trailer along with the news as you get a good look at the art style they chose with the natural scenery of the planet of Illuma all around you, as well as getting to see new secret gadgets and the first look at offline two-player co-op gameplay. Enjoy the trailer and info below as the game will be released on November 2nd, 2022.

Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends Of The Great Kingdom brings back the beloved anime character Doraemon in an all-new original heartwarming story. Players guide Doraemon and his friends as they set up their farm on the unknown planet Illuma, experiencing casual farm simulation gameplay set against a picturesque landscape with realistic natural elements, such as wind, light, and seasons. From golden fields of wheat and breathtaking sunsets over the sea to glorious fireworks exploding in the night sky, the world of Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends Of The Great Kingdom has a delightful storybook feel. At launch, players can purchase the Doraemon Story Of Seasons: Friends Of The Great Kingdom Standard Edition, Special Edition and Deluxe Edition. The Special Edition and Deluxe Edition also come with the game's Season Pass, which contains 3 Costume and Furniture Sets, which are planned to include costumes for 5 main characters, 8 pieces of furniture, and a mini story. Details on the game's individual editions are below: Standard Edition – This is available on all platforms and includes the base game

Deluxe Edition – This will be available on PC via Steam and includes the base game, a Deluxe Edition Bonus, a digital soundtrack, and the Season Pass.