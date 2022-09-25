Dough Reveals New Spectrum 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor

Community-powered gaming hardware creator Dough revealed their latest product this week with the Spectrum 4K 144Hz Gaming Monitor. The design is made to look sleek on your desktop (or mounted if you choose, as it supports 100x100mm VESA) while performing at a high rate for any game you may wish to start playing with beautiful 4K clarity. The monitor also gives you a variety of tilting options in case you want it to remain stationary while still looking awesome. You can read more about it below as its currently selling at $800.

The Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz is the very definition of trailblazing, with individually-calibrated color gamuts and exemplary refresh rates. The Dough Spectrum 4K is ready for anything you run on it, thanks to compatibility with systems like AMD FreeSync Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC. It features integer upscaling that's perfect for retro games, a frame rate counter overlay, and crosshair overlay options, to ensure every game you're playing looks and performs at its best.

The Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz glossy gaming monitor is a first for the industry. It features a revolutionary glossy finish designed to complement gameplay and its wide color spectrum. Following interest from the monitor enthusiast community, Dough invested additional research and development time to realize this vibrant vision—one which enhances the output of the Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz's HDR display. The result is clearer, brighter gameplay and exceptionally rich colors.

Dough is committed to championing crowd-development and subscribes to the idea that better products are created with input from enthusiasts. While developing these gaming monitors, the company considered its community's opinions both when working on its technical details and design. Dough works hand-in-hand with a community of gaming enthusiasts who passionately contribute their ideas in order to create the best product for them, and over 2,000 community members responded to the call for feedback on Project Spectrum