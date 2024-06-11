Posted in: BioWare, Dragon Age, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Drops New Trailer & Gameplay Info

Electronic Arts decided to do their own thing with a few of their games this week, as they revealed more info on Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Electronic Arts decided to do their own thing separate from other livestreams this week, as Dragon Age: The Veilguard got a trailer by itself and new information. Working with BioWare, they release a gameplay trailer this week, showing off what you can expect to see in the latest chapter of the series. A good 20 minutes worth of game footage, cutscenes, and the general vibe of what's going on. What's more, we got new info from the devs to go with the trailer, which we have listed for you below. Enjoy the video!

Dragon Age : The Veilguard

Fellowship: Dragon Age : The Veilguard's brand new companions come alive with some of the most compelling individual storylines in Dragon Age history. Expansive and dynamic stories navigate love, loss and complex choices that will affect your relationships and the fate of each member of the Veilguard. New companions like the Veil Jumper Bellara, the necromancer Emmrich, and the private detective Neve, come from iconic factions in Dragon Age lore, possessing individual skill trees and specialized gear for advanced team progression. You'll see familiar faces, too, such as the archer Lace Harding who returns to the series as a full time companion.

