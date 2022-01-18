Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2022 Event Announced By Bandai Namco

Fans of Dragon Ball Super Card Game as well as Bandai's video games associated with the franchise have a lot to be excited about in 2022. DBSCG has finally caught up on delayed sets, including the special Mythic Booster set and the reprinted booster boxes of Rise of the Unison Warrior and Vermillion Bloodline. With a new main series expansion (Realm of the Gods) coming in March, the new The Breakers game releasing later this year, and even a new anime movie confirmed for 2022, this is set to be an incredible year for fans of Akira Toriyama's long-running franchise. Now, Bandai Namco has given new information on this year's Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour. Let's get into the details.

Bandai Namco writes:

Happy New Year! The New Year is a time to reflect and today we thought it would be appropriate to look back at last year's inaugural Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour event for a snapshot of what Dragon Ball gamers and fans can expect for this year's event. This year's [Games Battle Hour 2022] event will be packed with even more news on the best the Dragon Ball franchise has to offer, including exciting updates on manga, animation, video games, and action figures.

Here is everything we can currently confirm about the Battle Hour:

YouTube video: A trailer for the event can be seen here.

A trailer for the event can be seen here. Games: DBSCG, Legends, FighterZ

DBSCG, Legends, FighterZ Dates and times: DRAGON BALL Games Battle Hour 2022, an online event broadcast around the world (certain countries and regions excluded), will be held over two days with the support of SHUEISHA Inc. and TOEI ANIMATION Co. LTD. In the Americas, the event hours are as follows: – Day 1: 2/18 (Fri) 7:00 PM – 12:00 AM EST / 2/18 (Fri) 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM PST – Day 2: 2/19 (Sat) 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST/ 2/19 (Sat) 9:00 AM PST – 5:00 PM PST *Date and time subject to change

Stay tuned for all the latest news on DBSCG and more, right here at Bleeding Cool.